Gowri Habba, also known as the Gowri Ganesha festival is observed a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on August 31, Wednesday. Therefore, Gowri Habba 2022 will be observed on August 30, Tuesday. Gowri Habba is a festival dedicated to Goddess Gowri, who is an incarnation of Goddess Parvati. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Gowri returns to her house just like married women do on Hartalika Teej after celebrating Haryali Teej and Kajari Teej at their parents' houses. As you celebrate Gowri Habba 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Gowri Habba 2022 HD images and Happy Gowri Habba 2022 wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as greetings for the day. Gowri Habba 2022 Date: Know Swarna Gowri Vratham Rituals, Puja Muhurat and Significance of The Festival Celebrated a Day Before Ganesh Chaturti.

On this day, women wake up early and bathe. They wear new clothes and jewellery. They observe a fast on this day and worship Goddess Gowri and pray for a peaceful married life. They perform the set rituals for the day at their own house or temple. Here are HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and send to your friends and family as greetings for Gowri Habba 2022.

Gowri Habba 2022 Greetings & Wallpapers

Happy Gowri Habba 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You a Very Happy Gowri Habba and I Pray for Your Wonderful Life. May All Your Dreams Come True.

Happy Gowri Habba 2022 Wallpapers

Happy Gowri Habba 2022 HD Wallpaper (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessings of Lord Shiva and Parvati Be With You! Happy Gauri Ganesha.

Wishing Everyone a Very Happy Gowri Habba 2022

Happy Gowri Habba 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Light of God Spread Into Your Life, Peace, Prosperity, Happiness and Good Health.

Gowri Habba 2022 HD Images

Gowri Habba 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Blessings Are With You This Auspicious Festival and Always. Happy Gowri Habba.

Warm Wishes on Gowri Habba 2022

Gowri Habba 2022 Wallpaper (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Swings of Joy, Fill Your Heart With Love, Happiness and Abundant Fortune! Happy Gowri Habba.

How to Download Gowri Habba WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download the latest Gowri Habba 2022 greetings and WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store online. HERE is the download link. You will also find festive GIF images and wishes to celebrate this auspicious day.

It is a significant festival in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. In Maharashtra and other North Indian states, this day is celebrated as Hartalika Teej. Married and unmarried women in these states also observe a fast on this day for a peaceful married life and a loving husband, respectively. You can download these images and send them as greetings for Gowri Habba 2022 to all your loved ones. Wishing everyone a Happy Gowri Habba 2022!

