Gowri Habba is a holy festival celebrated on the third day of the waxing phase of the moon in the Hindu month of Bhadrapad as per the Kannada Calendar. The occasion is widely observed a day before Ganesh Chaturthi in the South Indian states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Gowri Habba is also known as Swarna Gouri Vratham, which celebrates the beautiful incarnation of Goddess Parvati, Devi Gowri or Gauri. The Goddess is venerated as the mother of Lord Ganesha and consort of Lord Shiva. She is worshipped throughout the country for her divine ability to bestow courage and strength upon her devotees. As per the Hindu beliefs, Mata Gowri is a very fair complexion avatar of Goddess Parvati and is the Shakti of Shiva. As we celebrate Gowri Habba 2022 on August 30, Tuesday, get to know about Tadige Tithi, Swarna Gouri Vratam rituals and the significance of the pious event. Watch Videos of Gowri Ganesha Festival Decorations To Celebrate in Karnataka.

Gowri Habba 2022 Puja Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Pratahkala Gowri Puja Muhurat will begin from 06.23 am to 08.53 am on August 30. The tadige tithi will begin on August 29 at 03:20 pm and will end at 3:33 pm on the following day. Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022 Dates: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious Timings) and Significance of Fasts Dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Swarna Gowri Vratham Rituals & Significance

On Gowri Habba day, people believe Mata Gauri visits their homes like any married woman who comes to her parents' house and is taken back to the Kailash Parvat by her son Lord Ganpati the next day on Ganesh Chaturthi. The custom of Swarna Gowri Vratham is performed to appease the Goddess. Both married and unmarried women perform the Gowri Habba Puja. A married female wears new clothes early in the day and does sthapana by installing a symbolic idol of Mata Gowri made up of turmeric. These idols are called Jalagauri or Arishinadagauri. The murti or a golden image of the Goddesses is also worshipped in some homes. It is necessary to perform the puja ritual with cleanliness and pure dedication. In Karnataka and most of South India, families celebrate this pious occasion by exchanging gifts as a symbolisation of Mangala-Dravya from the family of the married women to their daughters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2022 12:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).