Gowri Habba, also known as Gauri Habba, is an annual occasion that is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. This auspicious festival celebrates the Goddess Gauri or Parvati, the mother of Lord Ganesha. Gowri Habba is usually observed by married women and is a significant festival in Karnataka, honouring Goddess Gowri, a fair-complexioned incarnation of Parvati, who represents femininity, purity, power, and courage. It falls a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. Gowri Habba 2025 falls on Tuesday, August 26. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of Major National and International Events in August.

According to drikpanchang, the Pratahkala Gowri Puja Muhurat will be from 06:14 to 08:42 am, lasting for a duration of 2 Hours and 28 minutes. On the day of Gowri Habba, women observe Swarna Gowri Vratha to seek the blessings of Goddess Gowri for a happy married life. In this article, let’s know more about Gowri Habba 2025 date, timings and the significance of the annual event celebrated in South India.

Gowri Habba 2025 Date

Gowri Habba 2025 falls on Tuesday, August 26.

Gowri Habba 2025 Timings

The Pratahkala Gowri Puja Muhurat will be from 06:14 to 08:42 am, lasting for a duration of 2 Hours and 28 minutes.

The Tadige Tithi begins at 12:34 on August 25, 2025, and will end at 13:54 on August 26, 2025.

Gowri Habba Rituals

On this day, women wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear new or smart clothes and dress up the girls of the family.

Then they do the 'sthapana' of either jalagauri or arishinadagauri, a symbolic idol of Gauri made of turmeric.

Painted and decorated clay idols of Gauri can be bought at the local market. The goddess' idol is mounted in a plate, with a cereal (rice or wheat) in it.

As this puja or ritual is to be performed with cleanliness and dedication, the women go to temples.

The Gauri is decorated with garlands, decorations made of cotton, and women have a 'gauridara' (sacred thread with sixteen knots) tied to their right wrists, as blessings of the goddess and as part of the vrata.

Each of the sixteen knots is worshipped with mantras during the performance of the religious practice.

An offering of baagina is an important ritual during the festival. At least five baaginas are prepared as part of the vrata. Each baagina usually contains a packet of arshina (turmeric), kumkum, black bangles, black beads (used in the mangalsutra), a comb, a small mirror, baLe bicchoLe, coconut, blouse piece, dhaanya (cereal), rice, toor dal, green dal, wheat or rava and jaggery.

Gowri Habba Significance

Gowri Habba holds great significance for people of South India. Goddess Gauri, the mother of Ganesha and wife of Lord Shiva, is worshipped throughout India for her ability to bestow upon her devotees courage and power. As per Hindu beliefs, it is said that Gauri is the incarnation of Mahadevi and the shakti of Lord Shiva. This festival is known as Hartalika in the North Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

It is believed that on Thadige, or the third day of the month of Bhadra, Gauri comes home like any married woman comes to her parents' house. The next day, typically on Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganesha, her son, comes as if to take her back to her abode of Kailasha.

