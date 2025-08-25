Gowri Ganesha festival, also known as Gowri Habba, is an annual festival celebrated in several states across South India with great devotion and enthusiasm. The festival is also known as Gauri Habba and is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Parvati. It is mainly celebrated in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. On this day, married women worship and honour Goddess Gowri, a fair-complexioned incarnation of Parvati, representing femininity, purity, power, and courage. This year, Gowri Habba 2025 falls on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, a day before the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. As Gowri Habba nears, here’s a compilation of Gowri Habba 2025 wishes, Gowri Habba greetings, Gowri Ganesha festival greetings, Gowri Habba HD wallpapers, Gowri Habba 2025 images, Goddess Gowri pics and Gowri Ganesha images which you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives. You can also download these Gowri Habba messages and share them as Happy Gowri Habba 2025 pics with your loved ones to celebrate this annual event. Gowri Habba Decoration Ideas: How To Prepare Mantapa? What Items Are Added in Baagina for Swarna Gowri Vratha Pooja Rituals? (Watch Videos).

Gowri Habba or Gowri Ganesha festival is significant for women across South India. Devotees pray for her blessings to bring health, wealth, and happiness into their families. Gowri Habba 2025 is a time to honour Goddess Gowri with devotion and traditional celebrations.

Heartfelt Gowri Habba 2025 Wishes for Friends and Relatives (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Blessed Gowri Habba Filled With Joy, Harmony and Divine Blessings From Goddess Gowri.

Happy Gowri Habba 2025 Greetings Cards, Posters and Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of Gowri Habba, May Goddess Gowri Bless Your Home With Happiness, Peace and Prosperity.

Happy Gowri Habba Images, Wallpapers and Photos in HD (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Gowri Habba! May Your Prayers Be Answered and Your Life Be Filled With Abundance and Positivity.

Beautiful Gowri Habba Quotes and Sayings to Share With Family (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Joyous Gowri Habba Filled With Devotion, Love and Togetherness.

Gowri Ganesha Festival 2025 Wishes and Messages for Loved Ones (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Gowri Shower Her Divine Blessings Upon You and Bring Health, Wealth and Happiness Into Your Life. Happy Gowri Habba.

Happy Gowri Habba Status Messages for WhatsApp and Facebook (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Gowri Habba, May Your Home Be Filled With the Fragrance of Devotion, the Sweetness of Happiness and the Brightness of Prosperity.

While married women observe special rituals for the well-being and long life of their husbands, young girls pray for a good and virtuous life partner. According to drikpanchang, the Pratahkala Gowri Puja Muhurat of Gowri Habba this year will be from 06:14 to 08:42 am. Other names in North India celebrate this same festival. This festival is called Hartalika Teej in the North Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

