Greenery Day 2020 in Japan Date: History, Significance And Celebrations of The Day Thanking Nature

Greenery Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Greenery Day is a national holiday in Japan which is observed as a day to be thankful to nature for blessings. The observances come from the celebration of the birthday of Emperor Shōwa on April 29 who lived from 1901 to 1989. Following the ascension of Emperor Akihito to the Chrysanthemum Throne, the name of the holiday was changed from 'Birthday of the Emperor' to 'Greenery Day' on April 29. The day was named as Greenary Day to acknowledge the emperor's love for plants without mentioning its name. In 2007, Greenery Day moved to May 4 which is the same until today.

Before 1989, the holiday was marked only as the birthday of Emperor Hirohito. Greenery Day came into being after 1989 as an honour for its love of nature. Various events are held every year to mark the occasion in Japan.

Greenery Day is jointly held by the National Land Afforestation Promotion Organisation. Every year, the festival is celebrated with the Emperor's greetings, the planting of a tree and the planting of seeds by The Emperor and Empress, commemorative tree planting by participants from both within and outside the prefecture, and the presentation of awards such as the National Land Afforestation Promotion Organisation movement poster competition.

Greenery Day is a part of Golden Week which marks the beginning of warm weather in Japan. Greenery Day is meant to bring attention to green cover in Japan and the blessings of nature. The sitting emperor Naruhito gives a speech on Greenery Day. People plant trees, do gardening, visit local parks and go hiking on this day marking the occasion. Parades are held on public streets with colourful paper lanterns.