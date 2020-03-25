Gudi Padwa 2020 Wishes and Messages in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images With Greetings and Insta Captions to Wish Gudi Padvachya Hardik Shubhechha This Hindu New Year

Gudi Padva Chya Hardik Shubhechha (Photo Credits: File Image)

Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians and Konkanis across the world. Celebrated on the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra, and Gudi Padwa 2020 is celebrated on March 25. This annual celebration is filled with great fervour, enthusiasm and valour. Gudi Padwa celebrations are widely prevalent in Maharashtra, Goa and other Konkani regions, and the easiest and safest way of bringing in Gudi Padwa 2020 is by sharing Happy Gudi Padwa wishes and messages in Marathi, Konkani and English with your loved ones. From fun Gudi Padwa 2020 WhatsApp Stickers to Padwa Special Facebook Status Pictures, Instagram posts, the internet is filled with various options of celebrating this day of togetherness, by coming together online. While this year's celebrations will not be as grand as otherwise, it is because of the coronavirus outbreak globally, people will observe the Hindu New Year virtually. Wish Gudi Padva Chya Hardik Shubhechha with our latest collections of Gudi Padwa 2020 wishes and messages in Marathi.

Gudi Padwa is a known spring festival that is celebrated by tying the traditional Gudi in the balcony at sunrise. People wake up at the crack of dawn, prepare for the Gudi Padwa special pooja by having an oil bath and dress up in festive attire. After tying the Gudi and performing the Padwa Pooja, delicious special treats are also made and shared with close family. This is a very auspicious time as Hindus in Maharashtra and Goa believe that it marks the day that Brahma created the universe.

Gudi Padwa is one of the most important festivals for these beliefs and is celebrated in full swing every year. People also consider this day to be very auspicious for new beginnings, as it marks the beginning of a New Year. As we prepare to celebrate this auspicious festival here are some Happy Gudi Padwa wishes and messages, Gudi Padwa 2020 WhatsApp stickers and Padwa Special Facebook Status Pictures in English, Marathi and Konkani to share with your friends and family.

Gudi Padwa 2020 Wishes and Messages in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaushya Ek Veena, Ani Sur Bhavananche. Ga Dhund Hovun Tumhi, Sangeet Navin Varshache.

Gudi Padwa 2020 Wishes in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chitrachi Soneri Pahat Navya Swapnachi Navi Laat Nava Armbha, Nava Vishwas Navya Varshachi Hich Tar Khari Survat, Gudi Padvachya Hardik Shubhechha.

Gudi Padwa 2020 Messages in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aayushya Eka Swapna Sarakhe Jagave, Pratyek Samvedanela Chakhun Baghave, Nav Varshachi Navi Pahaat, Daakhavo Aapnaas Ek Navi Vaat. Gudi Padwyachya Shubeccha.

Gudi Padwa GIFs

Send This GIF Image With Message: Let's Come Together to Have a Resolution to Spread Love and Peace in Lives on This Honorary Day. Happy Gudi Padwa.

How to Download Gudi Padwa WhatsApp Stickers Online?

Download the latest and popular WhatsApp Stickers, and share it on respective platforms. Click HERE to download Gudi Padwa WhatsApp Stickers online.

Another crucial part of preparing for Gudi Padwa has to be deep cleaning the house. People also decorate their homes with festive gear to celebrate this auspicious festival. While Padwa is predominantly only celebrated in the western region, it is also commemorated by people in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana as Ugadi or Yugadi. North Indians do not observe this Hindu festival. We hope that this Padwa fills your life with new possibilities and positive energy! Happy Gudi Padwa 2020