Gudi Padwa Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Marathi New Year 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings

Happy Gudi Padwa (File Image)

Happy Gudi Padwa 2020, readers: The festival of Gudi Padwa is considered to be very significant for the people of Marathi and Konkani community. Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of their traditional New Year. Gudi Padwa 2020 will be observed on March 25 this year. The occasion of Gudi Padwa is celebrated with great fanfare and grandeur festivities in Maharashtra and Goa. People send across Gudi Padwa wishes to their loved ones on this day. If you are searching for the latest and popular Gudi Padwa 2020 wishes and greetings, then you need not worry as we have it all covered. Here is a list of Gudi Padwa 2020 images, Gudi Padwa HD images, Gudi Padwa HD wallpapers, Gudi Padwa Wishes, Gudi Padwa greetings, Gudi Padwa messages, Gudi Padwa WhatsApp Stickers, Gudi Padwa WhatsApp Statues, Gudi Padwa Hike messages, Gudi Padwa Facebook greetings, and more for free download. Happy Gudi Padwa 2020 Greetings & Ugadi Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Images and Insta Captions to Ring in the Hindu New Year.

The festival of Gudi Padwa sees extravagant celebrations on the streets and homes. People decorate their houses with flowers and also draw rangolis. Another tradition is to host a special ‘Gudi flag’, which is garlanded with flowers, mangoes, silver etc. The festive mood is electric, and the atmosphere is quite exciting. Though, celebrations are scaled-down keeping the looming threat of coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, people can stay connected with their loved ones via messages and greetings. A day after Gudi Padwa, the people of Sindhi community also celebrate the day as Cheti Chand. Gudi Padwa 2020 Wishes in Marathi: WhatsApp and Hike Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Messages, SMS to Send Greetings of Marathi New Year.

People can send the best of Gudi Padwa 2020 wishes and greetings through WhatsApp messages, Instagram posts, Facebook statuses, Snapchat stories, Hike messages and other popular social messaging apps. It is a sweet gesture to connect with your loved ones on the very first day of the year and wish them luck and happiness all year around.

Happy Gudi Padwa (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Get a Fortune As Long as Ganeshji’s Trunk, Prosperity Big as His Stomach, Happiness Sweet as His Ladoos and Troubles Small as His Mouse. Happy Gudi Padwa.

Happy Gudi Padwa (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A New Beginning, a Fresh Start, Wish You a Happy Gudi Padwa, From the Core of My Heart. Have a Blast!

Happy Gudi Padwa (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A New Ray of Light, A New Beginning of Success Coming Your Way, Wish You the Best Life Could Offer, On This Special Gudi Padwa Day. Happy Gudi Padwa.

Happy Gudi Padwa (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dream and Make Your Dreams Come True, These Are My Gudi Padwa Wishes for You. Happy Gudi Padwa.

Happy Gudi Padwa (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gudi Padwa Is a New Beginning Of Dreams, Hopes and Happiness Too. May This Wonderful Year Bring Success, Surprises and Happiness to You. Have a Great Gudi Padwa.

How to Download Gudi Padwa WhatsApp Stickers Online?

People can also share across these amazing 2020 Gudi Padwa wishes and greetings via SMSes, picture messages, GIFs, text messages, and can be compiled for videos as well. There are other creative ways too, in which you can share your festive greetings. Another way is to download latest and popular stickers from WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, and sharing it on respective platforms. HERE is the link to download Gudi Padwa WhatsApp Stickers online. We wish everyone a very Happy Gudi Padwa 2020.