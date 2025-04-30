Gujarat Day is the annual celebration that marks the day the state of Gujarat was formed. Gujarat Day or Gujarat Sthapana Divas 2025 will be marked on May 1. This annual celebration is significant for the people of Gujarat to know more about the history, cultural relevance and economic contributions of the state. On the occasion of Gujarat Formation Day, there are various statewide events and celebrations that are marked on this day. As we prepare to celebrate Gujarat Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about the history of this celebration, when Gujarat Sthapana Divas began, and its significance. Gujarat Day 2025 Rangoli Designs: Colourful Ideas, Floral Patterns and Beautiful Rangoli Images To Decorate Your Home and Office on Gujarat Sthapana Divas (Watch Videos).

When is Gujarat Day 2025?

Gujarat Formation Day is marked on May 1. This annual celebration is an official holiday in the state. Gujarat was formed by splitting Bombay state in 1960 on linguistic lines under the Bombay Reorganisation Act of 1960. The state of Bombay was split into Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Significance of Gujarat Sthapana Divas

The state of Gujarat has a prominent role in shaping the Indian economy and also holds a lot of cultural and historical significance. The economy of Gujarat is the fifth largest in India and is regarded as one of the most industrialised states. On the occasion of Gujarat Day, there are various events and observances that are marked across the state. The main goal of Gujarat Day is to help people understand why Gujarat is an important state that helps build a more vibrant and strong India. Breaking down general stereotypes about this state is also a common practice on this day. Gujarat Day 2025 Delicious Recipes: Bharela Ringan Bateta, Lilva Kachori, Doodhpak and Other Mouth-Watering Gujarati Food Items for Your Taste Buds (Watch Videos).

It is interesting to note that the day of Gujarat Sthapana Divas is also marked as Maharashtra Day by the neighbouring state. It is also marked as International Workers' Day, which is of great significance to help us understand the role of workers in building this world.

