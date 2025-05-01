Gujarat Day, also known as Gujarat Sthapana Divas or Gujarat Gaurav Din, is celebrated every year on May 1 to commemorate the formation of the state of Gujarat in 1960. This day marks the cultural pride and historical significance of the vibrant Western state, known for its rich heritage, entrepreneurial spirit, and colourful traditions. As Gujarat Day 2025 is here, many people look for meaningful ways to express their pride and affection for their state. In this article, we bring you a collection of high-definition Gujarat Day 2025 images, Happy Gujarat Sthapana Divas wallpapers, Happy Gujarat Day 2025 photos, Gujarat Day wishes, and Gujarat Day pics available for free download online, perfect for sharing heartfelt greetings and messages with friends and family. Gujarat Day 2025 Wishes: Celebrate Gujarat Sthapana Divas With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Images and HD Wallpapers To Mark the State’s Foundation Day.

As we celebrate Gujarat Day 2025, let us take a moment to honour the legacy, culture, and progress of this incredible state. Sharing HD wallpapers, images, and greetings is a simple yet meaningful way to spread the spirit of Gujarat Gaurav Din with your loved ones. Whether through social media posts, WhatsApp messages, or personalised wishes, let these visuals reflect the pride and joy of being part of Gujarat’s journey. Happy Gujarat Sthapana Divas to all!

