Every year, Gujarat Day is celebrated on May 1 to commemorate the formation of the state of Gujarat in the year 1960. After India's independence, there were demands from people to form states that were being reorganised based on languages. At that time, Bombay State included both Gujarati- and Marathi-speaking areas. On May 1, 1960, Bombay State was divided into two new states –Gujarat and Maharashtra. On this day, cultural programs, showcasing traditional Gujarati music, dance, including Garba, Dandiya are organised. Gujarat Day is also known as Gujarat Gaurav Din or Gujarat Sthapana Divas. In this article, let’s know more about the Gujarat Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event. Gujarat Day 2025 Delicious Recipes: Mouth-Watering Gujarati Food Items for Your Taste Buds (Watch Videos).

Gujarat Day 2025 Date

Gujarat Day 2025 falls on Thursday, May 1.

Gujarat Day History

After India’s independence in 1947, the government grouped the former princely states of Gujarat into three larger units; Saurashtra, which included the former princely states on the Kathiawad peninsula, Kutch, and Bombay state. Bombay state included Kutch, Saurashtra (Kathiawar) and parts of Hyderabad state and Madhya Pradesh in central India. Protests by Gujarati nationalists, the Mahagujarat Movement, and Marathi nationalists, the Samyukta Maharashtra, for their own states led to the split of Bombay state on linguistic lines. On May 1, 1960, it became the new states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. Gujarat Day 2025: Polo Forest, Modhera, Zanzari Waterfalls and Other Lesser-Known Places That Every Traveller Should Visit.

Gujarat Day Significance

Gujarat Day holds great importance for people of Gujarat as it marks the day when the state was formed. On this day, cities and towns are beautifully decorated, and events celebrating Gujarat’s history, art, industry, and spirit are held across the state. This annual event honours the spirit of Gujarati people who fought for their own state and celebrates the state’s rich heritage and cultural traditions.

