Happy Gujarati Nav Varsh 2022! Vikram Samvat is the calendar system followed for Hindu religious festivals. The first day of Vikram Samvat is observed on the second day of Diwali. In North India, the new year in Vikram Samvat starts from the first day of Chaitra Shukla Paksha. In Gujarat, the second day of Diwali is celebrated as the first day of Vikram Samvat. It is Gujarati Nav Varsh or Gujarati New Year or Bestu Varas on October 26. Celebrating Vikram Samvat 2079, we at LatestLY, have curated Happy Gujarati New Year 2022 HD images, Bestu Varas greetings, Gujarati Nav Varsh 2022 images, Saal Mubarak greetings and Nutan Varshabhinandan wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as the greetings for the day. Saal Mubarak Images & Gujarati New Year 2022 Greetings: Nutan Varshabhinandan Wishes, Bestu Varas WhatsApp Stickers, Sal Mubarak GIFs and SMS To Send on Start of Vikram Samvat 2079.

The Vikramsamvat was started by King Vikramaditya of Ujjain in 57BC. This calendar system is believed to follow the victory over Saka in 56 BC. According to the Hindu calendar, it started in 56 BCE in the southern and in 57-56BCE in the northern systems. Since then all Hindu religious festivals are based on the Vikram Samvat. Celebrating the Vikram Samvat 2079, here are Gujarati Nav Varsh HD images, Saal Mubarak wishes, Gujarati New Year 2022 greetings and Nutan Varshabhinandan wallpapers that you can download and send to all your friends and family to greet them on this day. Know Lunisolar Calendar System, Significance And Everything About The Beginning Of Hindu New Year or Nav Varsh.

Gujarati New Year 2022 Messages

Gujarati New Year 2022 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: This New Year Day, I Hope and Pray That Shri Krishna Restores Peace and Harmony in Society. May No One Suffer From Illness, and May There Be No War. On the Pious Occasion of Bestu Varas, Here’s Sending Across My Sincere Prayers.

Vikram Samvat 2079 Images

Gujarati New Year 2022 SMS (File Image)

Image Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Bestu Varas, Here’s Sending My Warm Greetings to You and Your Family. Nutan Varshabhinandan.

Bestu Varas Wishes

Gujarati New Year 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: On Gujarati New Year, I Hope You Have an Auspicious Beginning and a Beautiful Year Ahead. Nutan Varshabhinandan.

Nutan Varshabhinandan Greetings

Nutan Varshabhinandan 2022 (File Image)

Gujarati New Year 2022 Quotes

Happy Gujarati New Year 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have an Auspicious Beginning and a Beautiful Year Ahead — Nutan Varshabhinandan to You and Everyone Else at Home.

Vikram Samvat is generally 57 years ahead of the Gregorian calendar, except January to April when it is 56 years ahead. Along with Nepal Sambat, it is one of the two official calendars of Nepal. In India, it uses lunar months and solar sidereal years. Observing Vikram Samvat 2079, here is a collection of HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as greetings for the day. Wishing everyone a Happy first day of Vikram Samvat 2079!

