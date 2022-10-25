Gujarati New Year 2022 will be celebrated on October 26 and is a very important observance for the people of the Gujarati community. One of the most important celebrations for Hindu Gujaratis across the world, Gujarati New Year marks the beginning of a new year and is traditionally celebrated on the day after Diwali (Lakshmi Puja). To celebrate Gujarati New Year, people often dress up in new clothes, visit friends and family and indulge in some much-needed community time. Sharing Gujarati New Year 2022 greetings, Happy Bestu Varas wishes, Nutan Varshabhinandan wishes, Saal Mubarak WhatsApp messages, Vikram Samvat 2079 greetings, Nutan Varshabhinandan images, Vikram Samvat 2079 images, Sal Mubarak HD wallpapers and Gujarati New Year SMS are all part of the celebrations.

Gujarati New Year is considered to be the time of the year when old accounts of businesses are closed and new ledgers are opened. Many involved in businesses often make it a point to perform various pujas on this day and give the New Year a bright and auspicious start. The opening of new books on the day of Gujarati New Year is done after performing a special ritual which is known as Chopda Pujan. New Chopda(s) are inaugurated during Diwali Puja in presence of Goddess Lakshmi to seek her blessing and this ritual is known as Chopda Pujan. During Chopda Puja, new account books are marked with auspicious symbols to make the financial year profitable. Chopda Pujan 2022 Date & Shubh Muhurat: How To Perform Sharda Puja? From Puja Tithi, Rituals to Significance, Know All About the Gujarati Celebration of Diwali Festival.

Happy Gujarati New Year 2022 Greetings and Messages

Gujarati New Year 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Happiness of the New Year Is Everywhere. Many Congratulations on the New Year and May Lord Krishna Bless You and Your Loved Ones! Happy Gujarati New Year!

Happy Gujarati New Year 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Shri Krishna Shower You With His Choicest Blessings on the Beautiful New Year’s Day. A Very Happy Gujarati New Year to You and Your Loved Ones.

Happy Gujarati New Year 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope This New Year Ushers In Hope, Renewed Confidence and the Willpower To Fight All Odds and Emerge as a Winner. Here’s Extending My Warm Greetings to You and Your Loved Ones. Nutan Varshabhinandan!

Gujarati New Year 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Extending My Warm Wishes to You and Your Family on the First and Most Joyous Day of Varsha Pratipada. Nutan Varshabhinandan!

Happy Gujarati New Year 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have an Auspicious Beginning and a Beautiful Year Ahead — Nutan Varshabhinandan to You and Everyone Else at Home.

Diwali 2022 Calendar: Dates For Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja & Bhai Dooj

The celebration of Gujarati New Year is considered to be an extremely important observance for people with businesses and factories in particular. We hope that these wishes and greetings add to the festivities of your celebration. Here’s wishing you and your family a Happy and Prosperous Gujarati New Year 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2022 07:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).