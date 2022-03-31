In the Indian Calendar, seasons follow the Sun, months follow the moon, and days both Sun and moon. Most people follow either English or Georgian calendar to check the start of months and new years. Usage of the Vikram Samvat calendar can be seen in several ancient and medieval inscriptions. The daily Vikram Samvat calendar, as used in India, uses lunar months and solar sidereal years, which is the time taken by the Earth or another planetary body to orbit the Sun. This year, Saturday, April 2nd, will mark the first day of the Hindu New Year, and it will be called Vikram Samvat 2079. The first day of the Hindu calendar starts with the springtime festival of Chaitra Navratri. According to Vikram Samvat, the exact date marks the first day of the Hindu Lunar New Year. Chaitra Navratri 2022 Start & End Dates: When Is Vasant Navratri Ghatasthapana Shubh Muhurat? Know Durga Forms, Puja Vidhi or Rituals and Significance of the Nine-Night Festival.

Vikram Samvat Calendar System

The festival of Vaisakhi or Baisakhi marks the beginning of the Hindu Solar New Year in the state of Punjab, Northern and Central India, according to the solar Vikram Samvat calendar. Named after the legendary King Vikramaditya of Ujjain, the calendar system of Vikram Samvat is used by the Hindu and Sikh community in several parts of the Indian subcontinent. People celebrate different festivals like Ugadi, Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh (Kashmiri New Year), and Sajibu Cheiraoba as per the Vikram Samvat calendar dates. Hindu New Year’s Days 2022 Dates Across Different Indian States: Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Ugadi, Navreh and Other Celebrations As per Hindu Lunisolar Calendar.

Significance Of Vikram Samvat

The Hindu New Year Vikram Samvat starts with the new moon of the month, Chaitra. As per the Georgian calendar, it falls in the month of March or April. The particular period is a time of harvesting and welcoming the spring season in India. To ensure that crop-related rituals and festivals fall in the appropriate season, in Vikram Samvat an extra month appears following strict scientific basics roughly once every three years. In Northern India, the new year in Vikram Samvat kicks starts on the first day of Chaitra Shukla paksha. In Gujarat, the second day of Diwali is celebrated as the first day of the Vikram Samvat calendar, which is the the first day of the month Kartik. The traditional Vikram Samvat is generally fifty-seven years ahead of the classic Gregorian Calendar, except January to April, when it is ahead by 56 years.

