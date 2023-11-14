Gujarati New Year, also known as "Bestu Varas" or "Gujarati Saal Mubarak," marks the beginning of the Hindu calendar year in the Indian state of Gujarat. It usually falls on the day after Diwali, the festival of lights, and is celebrated with enthusiasm and traditional fervour. Gujarati New Year 2023 will be observed on Tuesday, November 14. As you celebrate Gujarati New Year 2023, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

The New Year in Gujarat is based on the Vikram Samvat calendar, a lunar calendar followed by the Indian subcontinent. On this auspicious day, people wish each other for a prosperous and joyous year. The Gujarati New Year is a time for new beginnings, and many individuals initiate new ventures, start new projects, or make resolutions for personal and spiritual growth. Homes are often adorned with colourful rangoli (decorative art created with coloured powders), and families come together to celebrate the occasion.

A significant aspect of Gujarati New Year is the exchange of greetings and good wishes. People convey their blessings and hope for a successful and fulfilling year to friends and family. Traditional sweets and festive meals are prepared, and many households organise special prayers and rituals to invoke blessings for the upcoming year. Temples and community centres also host events and cultural programs, fostering a sense of unity and celebration within the Gujarati community. Here is a collection of messages saying Happy Gujarati New Year 2023 that you can download and share with one and all.

Gujarati New Year 2023 Images & Sal Mubarak Wishes

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

Gujarati New Year is a time to bid farewell to the old year and an opportunity for spiritual reflection and cultural observance. It reflects the rich cultural heritage of Gujarat and the significance of embracing new opportunities and challenges with optimism and enthusiasm in the coming year.

Wishing everyone a Happy Gujarati New Year 2023!

