Gujarati New Year is celebrated with grand fireworks, beautifully decorated homes and vibes of happiness, and festivities on Shukla Paksha Pratipada in the Hindu month of Kartik. The day also coincides with Govardhan Puja. For the year 2022, it will be Vikram Samvat 2079. Gujarati New Year 2022, also marked as Bestu Varas, will be observed on Wednesday, 26 October. The holy event is the time to close old account books and open new ones by seeking blessings from Goddess Lakshmi. The ritual is known as Chopda Puja. We have curated Nutan Varshabhinandan messages, HD Images, Happy Gujarati New Year 2022 quotes, wishes, and SMS. Gujarati New Year Wishes, Chopda Puja 2020 Significance in Bestu Varas, Nutan Varshabhinandan Images for Family & Friends

Gujarati New Year 2022 HD Wallpapers

Happy Gujarati New Year 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Shri Krishna Shower You With His Choicest Blessings on the Beautiful New Year’s Day. A Very Happy Gujarati New Year to You and Your Loved Ones.

Nutan Varshabhinandan Images

Vikram Samvat 2079 Greetings (File Image)

Image Reads: Have an Auspicious Beginning and a Beautiful Year Ahead — Nutan Varshabhinandan to You and Everyone Else at Home.

Happy Gujarati New Year Messages

Gujarati New Year 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Gujarati New Year 2022 Image Reads: On the Joyous Occasion of Gujarati New Year, Here’s Praying That Shri Krishna Blesses You With Good Health, Wealth, Peace and Prosperity. Nutan Varshabhinandan. Jai Shri Krishna.

Bestu Varas SMS

Gujarati New Year 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Extending My Warm Wishes to You and Your Family on the First and Most Joyous Day of Varsha Pratipada. Nutan Varshabhinandan!

Gujarati New Year 2022 Wishes

Nutan Varshabhinandan 2022 (File Image)

Image Reads: On Gujarati New Year, I Hope You Have an Auspicious Beginning and a Beautiful Year Ahead. Nutan Varshabhinandan.

Diwali 2022 Calendar: Dates For Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja & Bhai Dooj

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)