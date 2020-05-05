Gulshan Kumar Bhajans for Good Morning: Celebrate Shiv and Durga Bhakt’s 64th Birthday With His Devotional Songs

Gulshan Kumar Bhajans (File Image)

Playing Gulshan Kumar bhajans early morning has been a ritual in most Hindu households in India. Gulshan Kumar was a devout Vaishnav and a Shiv Bhakt. Even at the time of his death, he was returning from a temple when he was assassinated. Gulshan Kumar’s Bhajans had played an important role in him developing special ties with the majority of the Indian population in the 90s. His voice, in combination with the wonderful music in his Bhajans, makes them evergreen classics. On what would have been 64th birthday, we take a look at some of the best bhajans he came up with. The list of Gulshan Kumar bhajans is extensive but some of the most memorable ones are "Shiv Shankar ko Jisne Pooja", "Hey Dukhbhanjan Maruti Nandan Sun Lo Meri Pukar", "Aa Maa Aa Tujhe DIl Ne Pukara", "Chalo Bhole Baba Ke Dware", and so on.

Born on May 5, 1956, the name of Gulshan Kumar holds an important position in the Indian music industry scene with the multi-faceted music baron achieving so much in this field throughout his lifetime. The founder of T-Series started off as a humble singer who would sell his song for cheap. This was in addition to the Juice shop he opened to make ends meet. But as they say, nothing succeeds like success, the Delhi-based singer soon opened his own music company based in Noida. With time, the empire grew, and he shifted base to Mumbai. Bollywood awaited Gulshan Kumar in Mumbai, and he turned movie producer giving us hits like Aashiqui.

Gulshan Kumar had magic in his voice, which few other singers of his generations could replicate. He continues to live in the hearts of his fans through the legacy of work he has left behind.

Shiv Shankar ko Jisne Pooja

Hey Dukhbhanjan Maruti Nandan Sun Lo Meri Pukar

Aa Maa Aa Tujhe DIl Ne Pukara

Chalo Bhole Baba Ke Dware

Shiv Shankar Ka Gungaan Karo

Aisi Subah Na Aaye Aaye Na Aisi Shaam

Under the banner of T-Series, Gulshan Kumar produced memorable music which resonated with his fans till date. Today T-Series control more than half the share of music produced in India and enjoys a magnanimous turnover. Although he did not live long owing to the animosity he had with the underworld, he continues to be a leading name in the music industry thanks to the work he has left behind.