Guru Nanak Gurpurab is the celebration of the birthdate of the founder of Sikhism - Guru Nanak Dev Ji. This annual celebration is one of the most important festivals for Sikhs across the world. Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2020 will be celebrated on November 30 this year and is sure to be a crucial commemoration that motivates people to remember the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who played a key role in shaping Sikhism into the religion that it is. People often share Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2020 Punjabi Wishes, Happy Guru Nanak Gurpurab messages, Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Guru Nanak Jayanti Facebook Status Pictures. People often share Happy Guru Nanak Gurpurab wishes, Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2020 messages, Guru Nanak Gurpurab WhatsApp Stickers, Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti Facebook Stickers online, to celebrate Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2020 with the community.

Guru Nanak Gurpurab is also known as Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav and Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti. Guru Nanak Ji is celebrated as the founder of Sikhism. The celebration of Guru Nanak Gurpurab is observed on the full moon day in the month of Kattak. It is believed that Guru Nanak Devji was born on the Puranmashi of Kattak in 1469, according to the Bikrami calendar. Guru Nanak Gurpurab celebrations begin at the crack of dawn with Prabhat Pheris where devotees sing songs and recite hymns praising Guru Nanak Ji and spread his teaching. People also take this opportunity to organise large langar to celebrate with the community, irrespective of their caste, creed, class or gender.

Helping and serving people without discrimination is one of the most important teachings of Sikhism, which is reiterated in the celebration of this important Gurpurab. The celebration of Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2020 is sure to be a little smaller, with COVID-19 continuing to grip our nation. However, people are sure to spread the cheer of this festival by sharing Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2020 Punjabi Wishes, Happy Guru Nanak Gurpurab messages, Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Guru Nanak Jayanti Facebook Status Pictures with their friends and family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Waheguru Ji da Khalsa…Waheguru Ji Di Fateh…Aap Sab Nu Gurpurab Di Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan Howe. Waheguru Sab Pe Meher Kare.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Satguru Nanak Pargateya, Mitti Dund Jag Chanan Hoya, Aap Ji Nu Sri Guru Nanak Devji, De Gurpurab Dian Lakh-Lakh Vadaiyan.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nanak Naam Jahaaz Hai, Jo Chadhe So Uttre Paar! Guru Nanak Dev Ji De Gurpurab Di Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan Sabhnu.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jyo Kar Suraj Nikleya..Tare Chupe Haner Ploa..Miti Dhund Jag Chanan Hoa..Kaal Taarn Guru Nanak Aiya..Gurpurb Dee Lakh Lakh Wadai..!!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nanak Nich Kahe Vichaar, Waria Na Jaava Ek Waar, Jo Tud Bhave Sai Bhali Kaar, Tu Sada Salamat Nirankaar, Gurpurb Dee Lakh Lakh Wadai..!!

Gurpurab celebrations mark the anniversaries of the 10 Sikh Gurus who shaped their beliefs. This celebration is marked with prayers, delicious Langar preparation and gives them an opportunity to get together as a community and preach and follow the teachings of Sikhism. Here is wishing everyone a Happy Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2020.

