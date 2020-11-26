The auspicious occasion for the Sikh community is approaching. Gurupurab 2020 is on November 30 and devotees during the Purnima tithi will worship the Sikh guru, Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He is the first Sikh guru and Gurupurab marks his birth anniversary. Also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti or Prakash Utsav, it is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism. As the auspicious occasion approaches, devotees gear up to mark the occasion. Gurudwaras across the country are decked up. This year, just like other festivals, Gurupurab will also be low-key, and people will send greetings to each other through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms. To make the festival memorable, we bring you Gurupurab 2020 greetings, Guru Nanak Dev Ji HD images, wishes, Prakash Utsav messages and more to send on Guru Nanak Jayanti. In addition, we also bring you the direct link to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers which will make the festive greetings even more meaningful.

As per the Bikrami calendar, Shri Guru Nanak was born on Puranmashi of Kathak in 1469 in Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi in the present Shekhupura District of Pakistan. The celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti begins a few days prior to Kartik Purnima. Non-stop reading of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs is held in Gurudwaras, a procession is organised, and morning hymns, kathas and kirtans and many more observation are all part of Guru Nanak Jayanti. This year’s pandemic may have limited the festival celebration, the spirit among devotees will remain. Send Gurupurab 2020 greetings, WhatsApp stickers, Guru Nanak Dev Ji HD images, wishes, Prakash Utsav messages, Guru Nanak Jayanti Facebook posts and more to honour the Sikh Guru on his birth anniversary.

Gurupurab 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Find Happiness and Peace With the Blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Life Full of Golden Days Always With Guru’s Blessings Warm Wishes on Gurunanak Dev Ji’s Birthday! Happy Gurpurab

Prakash Purab 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Greetings on the 551st Gurupurab of Shru Guru Nanak Dev Ji!

Gurupurab 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Gurpurab to All the Sikhs and to Everyone Who Is a Well-Wisher of the Ideals of Sikhism. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

Gurupurab 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Life Be Full of Happy and Blissful Days With Guru’s Blessings. Warm Wishes on Gurunanak Dev Ji’s Birthday! Happy Gurpurab

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp stickers have made the festival celebration even more joyous and memorable. Sending stickers along with messages are a part of the festival celebration now. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp Stickers. We wish you and your family a safe Guru Nanak Jayanti celebration.

