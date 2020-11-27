It is an auspicious time for the people belonging to the Sikh community. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 is approaching, and it is considered as one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism or Sikhi. The festivities in the Sikh religion revolve around the anniversaries of the ten Sikh Gurus. The day is celebrated as the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 is on November 30, and it holds a greater significance on devotees. However, there is a lot some of you may not know. Who is Guru Nanak? Why is Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrated?—these are a few out of many questions on the internet related to the festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also called Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav. In this article, we bring you everything to know about Gurupurab.

Shri Guru Nanak is the founder of Sikhism and was born on Puranmashi of Kattak in 146, as per the Bikrami calendar.

The festivals among the Sikhs revolve around the birth anniversaries of the ten Sikh gurus. They are responsible for shaping the beliefs of the Sikhs. Their birthdays are called Gurupurab, occasions for celebration and prayers.

The controversial Bhai Bala Janamsakhi claims that Guru Nanak was born on the Full Moon (Pooranmashi) of the Indian lunar month Kartik. Devotees have been celebrating Guru Nanak’s Gurupurab around November for this reason.

Devotees have been celebrating Guru Nanak’s Gurupurab around November for this reason. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 is the 551st birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak and it falls on November 30.

Two days before the festival, Akhand Path, a forty-eight-hour non-stop reading of the Guru Grant Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs, is held in the Gurudwaras.

The process known as Nagarkirtan is held the day prior to the birth anniversary, led by the Panj Pyaras, carrying the Sikh flag, known as the Nishan Sahib and the Palki (Palanquin) of Guru Grant Sahib.

On the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the celebration commence early in the morning. The morning hymns are sung by the devotees, followed by a combination of Katha and Kirtan in praise of the Guru.

Langar—a special community lunch is arranged at the Gurudwaras by volunteers. The idea behind the free communal lunch is that everyone, irrespective of gender, caste, class or creed, should be offered food in the spirit of service and devotion.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is extremely significant among the Sikhs and traditions are followed with immense devotion. Because of the pandemic, this year, the celebrations are bound to be different, but the spirit of the festivity remains.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).