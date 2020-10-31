Halloween 2020 Wishes: The spooky month of October is almost over. Every year, this month not only brings with it the essence of fall but unites the lovers of all things scary, spooky or merely fun with Halloween celebrations. Halloween or Hallows’ Evening is celebrated in various countries on October 31, on the eve of Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. Halloween 2020 is almost here and people often bring in this festive time by carving pumpkins into Jack-o-lanterns, decorating their homes with lights, ghosts and all things spooky and of course preparing for the annual trick-or-treating where kids dress up in fun costumes and set out to hunt for some candies. People also enjoy sharing Happy Halloween wishes. Spooky Halloween 2020 GIFs, Halloween 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with each other. Halloween Costume Ideas 2020: From Sexy Sanitiser to Astronaut in a Spacesuit, Ways You Can Dress up on October 31 and Also Follow the COVID-19 Safety Precautions.

Halloween 2020 is sure to be a little different as many places have cancelled trick or treating citing the continued spread of COVID-19. However, families and communities are still doing their part in making this festive time as special and memorable as possible. From virtual Halloween Parties to gatherings in your own pods in a safe and secure manager, there are various ways that this Halloween celebration can be made fun. Traditionally Halloween not only marked the end of harvest season but also gave people an opportunity to dress up in cool and innovative costumes and let their spooky out.

Many people believe that Halloween celebrations stem from Gaelic festival Samhain, a Celtic harvest festival. As we prepare to celebrate Halloween 2020, here are some Happy Halloween wishes. Spooky Halloween 2020 GIFs, Halloween 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online to celebrate this fun and festive time with friends and family.

Message Reads: Lock Your Windows, Bolt the Door; Monster Season's Here Once More! - Rusty Fischer

Message Reads: It's All Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus! - Max, "Hocus Pocus"

Message Reads: Nothing on Earth so Beautiful as the Final Haul on Halloween Night. – Steve Almond

Message Reads: Double, Double Toil and Trouble, Fire Burn and Cauldron Bubble – William Shakespeare

Message Reads: From Ghoulies and Ghosties, and Long-legged Beasties, and Things That Go Bump in the Night, Good Lord, Deliver Us! – Old Scottish Saying

While Halloween emerged as a Christian Holiday, it is celebrated by one and all in various countries like the United States of America, UK, etc. Even in India, there are various Halloween themed parties in various pubs and restaurants. We hope that this year’s Halloween celebrations, while close-knit and safer, continues to be as spooky and fun as ever. Happy Halloween 2020!

