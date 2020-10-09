Halloween will be celebrated differently this year. 2020 will not see the usual trick-or-treat events or October 31 costume parties. Most of the celebration will take place virtually and you will be expected to follow the safety precautions like wearing a mask, constant sanitisation and social distancing. However, that doesn't mean that you cannot make it fun! Yes, most of the costumes this year will be accompanied with masks and sanitisers BUT you can still make them stylish and relevant. Here is are few Halloween costumes ideas for the year 2020 that you can sport amid the coronavirus pandemic while following other precautionary measures:

Sexy Hand Sanitiser

Internet-favourite costume retailer Yandy has debuted their latest sexy spin for Halloween 2020: a hot hand sanitizer look. The revealing outfit costs $69.95, and comes with a high-hip leotard printed with a fake hand sanitizer logo and a clear apron-style tutu.

Sexy Sanitiser By Yandy (Photo Credits: Website)

Astronaut

An astronaut spacesuit has a built-in space gear that can come in handy amid situations like the current one. It will act as a protection for your face and the whole body while also being a perfect Halloween costume.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kali Hinkle (@zenithovershone) on Oct 6, 2020 at 8:15am PDT

Cat Suit With a Mask

While a catsuit may sound a bit of a cliche but it can always be upgraded! This year you can wear a catsuit with a mask! Moreover, you know that it is an evergreen classic. Check out this option:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yandy.com (@yandy) on Oct 8, 2020 at 5:49pm PDT

Disinfectant Wipes

You can check out Rasta Imposta's disinfectant wipes look that comes with safety gear on the head. You can throw in a mask and you have the perfectly relevant 2020 Halloween costume. View pic:

Halloween Costume Ideas For 2020 (Photo Credits: Rasta Imposta Website)

You can get as creative as you want when it comes to costumes for Halloween 2020. However, you must keep in mind that you don't want to find yourself in a get together or event. Opt for virtual celebrations to protect yourself and others from the deadly coronavirus that is very much present amongst us.

