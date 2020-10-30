Halloween Cards & Messages: Trick or treat time is here. Although the celebrations are sure to be very different and much more tight-knit than before, Halloween 2020 is almost here. Every year, we don our festive costumes, indulge in the spooky season and binge on all the Halloween movies, while celebrating Halloween on 31 October. Since the traditional trick or treating is not a safe or plausible thing to do this year, the alternative has to be sharing spooky Halloween Greetings, Happy Halloween 2020 wishes and messages, Funny Halloween Gifs, Halloween WhatsApp Stickers And Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family. Why Are Bats Linked to Halloween? From 'Vampires' to 'Witches' Connection, Know How These Nocturnal Creatures Got Linked to The Spooky Celebrations.

Halloween celebrations originate from the ancient festival of Samhain, where people would dress in different costumes and light bonfires to ward off ghosts. The history of this celebration is extremely intriguing. November 1 was designated as a time to honour all saints by Pope Gregory III in the eighth century. Soon after, all the saints started incorporating the traditions of Samhain. The preceding evening was known as Hallows Eve, which later became Halloween. Halloween 2020 Funny Memes: These Fa-Boo-Lous Ghost Puns and Jokes on Year 2020 Will Lift Up Your 'Spirits' This Spooky Festival.

Halloween marks the end of summer and harvest time and the beginning of the cold winter. Many people believe that the ghosts of the dead returned to earth after the celebration of Samhain, thereby bringing in the scary and spooky roots of Halloween celebrations. As we celebrate Halloween this year, here are some spooky Halloween Greetings, Happy Halloween 2020 wishes and messages, Funny Halloween Gifs, Halloween WhatsApp Stickers And Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with friends and family.

Message Reads: Here's Wishing You a Spook-tacular Halloween This Year! Happy Haunting

Message Reads: Keep Calm & Trick or Treat. Happy Halloween

Message Reads: Wish You Spooks and Yummy Treats. Happy Halloween

Message Reads: Wishing You a Spooky Night Full of Frights. Happy Halloween

Message Reads: May You Have a Freakishly Scary October 31! Happy Halloween

While Halloween began as a Christian festival, it has grown to become a secular celebration where people dress up, and eat all the delicious candies and treats in the world. Halloween 2020 is sure to be filled with loads of Halloween virtual parties, pumpkin carving with family and of course a delicious course of the most fall-esk meals. One tradition of the Halloween celebration that can still easily be followed by people is merely going into the backyard and lighting a bonfire and enjoying some smoky toasted marshmallows and crackers! Happy Halloween 2020.

