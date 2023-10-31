Day of the Dead 2023 will be celebrated on November 1 and 2. The holiday is widely observed in Mexico, where it largely developed. The holiday is also observed in other places, especially by people of Mexican heritage. The multi-day holiday is portrayed as a holiday of joyful celebration rather than mourning even though is somewhat related to the observance of All Hallows' Eve on October 31. The celebrations involve family and friends gathering to remember friends and family members who have died. Celebrants remember funny events and memories about the departed during this event. As we celebrate the Day of the Dead 2023, here are five things to know about the observance. Day of the Dead in Mexico Date: Know All About the Significance of the Day, the Meaning of the Rituals Performed and How To Celebrate the Observance.

Day of the Dead Celebrations

The Day of the Dead holiday is celebrated through ritual observations. The celebrations include decorating family gravesites to commune with the dead and constructing altars filled with offerings to the dead. The day is also celebrated through vivacious fiestas in which communities gather in town plazas and community centres to celebrate by playing music, drinking, feasting, dancing and masquerading as death.

Resemblance to Halloween

As the name suggests, the Day of the Dead marks the days that are dedicated to remembering and honouring the dead. Similar to the observance of All Hallows' Eve on October 31, the Day of the Dead has various rituals and observances that are focused on remembering the dead. However, the main difference between the observance is that the Day of the Dead celebration is focused more on celebrating those who have passed on, remembering and cherishing their memories and showering them with flowers like Marigold and Calaveras.

Origins of Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead is a long-standing tradition in Mexico. Also known as Día de los Muertos, it is a traditional fiesta in honour of the deceased and is celebrated in Mexico and other parts of Latin America on November 1 and 2. The holiday wasn’t celebrated widely among Latinos in the US but that changed in the 1970s and 1980s. As part of the Chicano movement, the social and cultural movement for Mexican-American empowerment, artists and activists introduced the Day of the Dead to their communities. Day of the Dead 2023 Date and Significance: From Altars & Ofrendas to Calaveras Face Painting & Pan De Muerto, Everything You Need To Know About Día de los Muertos.

Day of the Dead in Popular Culture

The infrastructure of Mexico has played an important part in developing and promoting urban Day of the Dead traditions through altars and installations. A number of Mexico City's museums, public spaces and organizations include Anahuacalli, The Frida Kahlo Museum, The Museum of Popular Cultures, The Dolores Olmedo Museum, The Museum of the First Printing Press, and The Cloister of Sor Juana.

Calaveras

A common symbol of the Day of the Dead holiday is the skull which means calavera in Spanish. The symbol is represented in masks and foods such as chocolate or sugar skulls, which are inscribed with the name of the recipient on the forehead. Sugar skulls can be given as gifts to both the living and the dead.

Traditions connected with the Day of the Dead holiday include honouring the deceased using calaveras and marigold flowers. People also visit graves with items like the favourite food and beverages of the deceased as gifts for them. The celebration is not solely focused on the dead, as it is also common to give gifts to friends and families during this Mexican observance.

