Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Bhajans: From Shri Hanuman Chalisa to Mangal Murti Ram Dulare, Listen to These Devotional Songs to Mark the Birth of Lord Hanuman

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The auspicious festival of Hanuman Jayanti 2020 will be marked on April 8. Also known as Hanuman Janmotsava, it is a religious observation that celebrates the birth of Lord Shri Hanuman, who is revered throughout India and Nepal. Hanuman is the vanara God who caused havoc on evil king Ravana of Lanka. He is the leader of vanar sena, monkeys. On this day, devotees of Lord Hanuman celebrate him and seek his blessings, visiting nearby temples, observing fasts, singing and reciting his veer Katha in large gatherings. But Hanuman Jayanti 2020 will be different. Due to nationwide lockdown, the festival will not be celebrated in much zeal as it is otherwise. But individuals will organise the affair at their homes, singing and listening to Bhakti songs and be hopeful during this difficult time. So, here we got you devotional Hanuman Jayanti 2020 bhajans to keep your spirits up. From Shri Hanuman Chalisa to Mangal Murti Ram Dulare, listen to these songs to mark the birth of Lord Hanuman. WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images of Bajrangbali, Facebook GIF Greetings, Messages and SMS to Celebrate Lord Hanuman’s Birth.

Shri Hanuman Chalisa

The Hanuman Chalisa is a Hindu devotional hymn addressed to Lord Hanuman. It is believed to have been authored by the 16th-century poet Tulsidas in the Awadhi language. It has 40 verses and is considered highly spiritual. Recitation or chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa is a common religious practice. Hanuman Jayanti Images & Jai Bajrangbali HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online.

Shri Hanuman Bhakti Geet Jukebox

This a jukebox and compilation of various Hanuman Bhajans that devotees can listen and sing to seek blessings of the God. Hey Dukh Bhanjan Maruti, Hanuman Janam Katha and Hey Bajrang Bali Hanuman are some of the songs available in this compilation that you can tune into to mark Hanuman Jayanti 2020.

Mangal Murti Ram Dulare

Sung by the popular artist, late Gulshan Kumar, the song, “Mangal Murti Ram Dulare,” is another hit among the bhakti geet dedicated to Lord Hanuman. This song recites the various legends of Lord Hanuman with devotees seeking blessings from him. Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Bhog Recipes: From Churma Ladoo to Roat, Prasad You Can Make Easily at Home for The Auspicious Day.

Aarti Khije Hanuman Lala Ki

This song is popular and sung during the aarti of Lord Hanuman. The lyrics praise Lord Hanuman, an ardent devotee of Lord Ram and central character of the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Celebrate Hanuman Jayanti 2020 by being at home this year and listen to these devotional songs to spread hope and positivity during the pandemic. Let us pray to Lord Hanuman and wish for the speedy recovery of those infected and that this tough time ends soon. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020, everyone.