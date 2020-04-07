Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images of Bajrangbali, Facebook GIF Greetings, Messages and SMS to Celebrate Lord Hanuman’s Birth

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020 (File Image)

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman or Bajrangbali and is celebrated widely by Hindus in India, Nepal and other countries. Hanuman Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated on April 8 in most parts of the country and is a very important Hindu festival. While people generally celebrate Hanuman Jayanti by stepping out to temples and performing special poojas, this year’s celebration is bound to be more of a virtual one. Celebrating important festivals with our friends and family is important, and this is the reason that most people will send Happy Hanuman Jayanti wishes and messages, HD Images of Bajrangbali and wallpapers of Lord Hanuman, Hanuman Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to each other. It is time to wish our near and dear one Hanuman Jayanti ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen. Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Date: Know Purnima Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Celebration to Commemorate the Birth of Lord Hanuman.

Hanuman Jayanti is an important festival that is celebrated by Hanuman devotees across the world with great fervour and enthusiasm. As we gear up to prepare for Hanuman Jayanti 2020, here are some Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020 wishes, Hanuman Jayanti messages, Lord Hanuman HD images and wallpapers, Hanuman Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Hanuman Chalisa lyrics for Facebook status, Hanuman Jayanti pictures to share with your friends and family. The day is of utmost significance for all the Hanuman bhakt (devotee) as well as Rama bhakt as Hanuman is believed to be the biggest bhakt of Shri Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Hanuman Bless You With Power and Wisdom. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Hanuman Bless Your Life With Happiness, Peace and Prosperity. Wish You All a Very Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Just to Wish You Happy Hanuman Jayanti. May Lord Hanuman Shower His Blessings to You and Your Family! Jai Bajrang Bali.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti to You. May You Devote This Day Offering Prayers to Lord Hanuman for All the Blessings and Love.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Always Be Showered With Many Opportunities to Grow in Life. Wishing You a Blessed Hanuman Jayanti.

How to Download Hanuman Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers Online?

People can share these newest 2020 Hanuman Jayanti wishes and greetings via text messages, picture messages, and SMSes as well. You can save or download these HD images and compile them into creative GIFs and festive videos as well. Another way to wish your loved ones is through WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, which have become one of the most popular platforms in India. HERE is the link to download Hanuman Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store app. We wish you a very happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020.