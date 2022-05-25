Hanuman Jayanthi is observed on different dates in different regions. The Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2022 will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 25. Lord Hanuman is one of the Chiranjivis and is believed to be an immortal living being who is to remain alive on earth forever. He is the perfect exemplification of strength, devotion and perseverance. As you celebrate Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated GIF Images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send as the greetings for the day to all your loved ones. WhatsApp Messages, Pics, Wishes to Celebrate Hindu Festival

Lord Hanuman was the epic hero of Ramayana and is also known as Bajrangbali and Pavanputra. He is known for his ardent devotion to Lord Rama. People celebrate Hanuman Jayanthi for 41 days in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The celebrations start on Chaitra Purnima and end on the tenth day of Krishna Paksha of the Vaisakh month of the Hindu calendar. Here are GIF Images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send as the greetings for the day to one and all. Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2022: Date, Dasami Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals and Significance of the Religious Festival Dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

On this day, devotees observe early bath. The celebrations in the Hanuman temples start before sunrise and continue even after sunset for the entire day. People observe a day-long fast and offer vermillion or red cloth along with flowers like marigolds to Lord Hanuman. Here are GIF Images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as the greetings for Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2022!

