India is known for its rich culture and the variety of festivals people celebrate here have a sacred history. Every auspicious occasion is celebrated as per the dates followed in specific religious calendars, followed by different regions. Likewise, the festival of Hanuman Jayanthi is celebrated for 41-days in the South Indian states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The observance starts on Chaitra Purnima and ends on the tenth day during Krishna Paksha in the Vaishakha month. As per Drikpanchang, Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2022 falls on Wednesday, May 25. Lord Hanuman is said to have been born at Chaitra Purnima, just after daybreak on a weekday in Mangalwar. Drikpanchnag also says that the Lord was born in the Chitra Nakshatra and Mesha Lagna. As we celebrate the pious occasion, check out rituals, shubh muhurat, celebration, and the importance of the Hanuman Jayanthi festival. Favourite Food Offerings to Lord Hanuman That You Can Make for the Celebration.

Hanuman Jayanthi Dasami Tithi

The Dasami Tithi for Hanuman Jayanthi will begin at 10:45 on May 24, 2022

and will end at 10:32 on May 25, 2022. Things You Can Do to Bring in Good Luck, Prosperity, and Seek Bajrangbali's Blessings.

Hanuman Jayanthi Rituals And Significance

Intrestingly, the same festival is celebrated with great devotion but on different dates and with other names in distinct states. In Tamil Nadu, the day is called Hanumath Jayanthi and is observed during Margashirsha Amavasya, and in Karnataka, it is known as Hanuman Vratam. People believe that worshipping Lord Hanuman protects us from evil spirits and helps in emerge victoriously.

During the 41 days, followers of Lord Hanuman refrain from smoking and consuming alcohol and non-veg. All the devotees wear a particular Hanuman Deeksha mala and orange Dhoti throughout the Vratam period. On the day of Hanuman Jayanthi, people observe a day-long fast, read Hanuman Chalisa, give food to monkeys, bathe the idol of Lord Hanuman with mustard oil and apply sindoor on it. Families also cook a variety of snacks and sweets, which are given in the form of prasad. You might see some folks participating in processions and religious events on Hanuman Jayanti. Some devotees of Bajrang Bali also read the Ramayana on Hanuman Jayanti.

