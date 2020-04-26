Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Akha Teej GIF Messages and Facebook Greetings to Celebrate the Day

Akshay Tritiya 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Akshay Tritiya 2020, everyone. It is an auspicious day. Also known as Akti or Akha Teej, this day is considered significant for people belonging to the Hindu community. The word, ‘Akshayya’ in Sanskrit means ‘money, never endings’ in the sense of prosperity, hope, joy and success,’ while ‘Tritiya’ means ‘third’ named after the third lunar day of Hindu month, Vaisakha. People visit each other’s house, worship God to seek the blessing for good health and prosperity in the coming days. They also buy gold, in the hope to bring fortune and success. The festival, which is otherwise a revelry, will be comparatively quiet this year, because of the pandemic. However, one can make it special by sending Akshaya Tritiya 2020 images and HD wallpapers to download for free online. Yes, we bring you the latest collection of WhatsApp sticker messages, greetings, GIFs, Akshaya Tritiya wishes and images to celebrate the auspicious day with friends and family, virtually. Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Messages in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Photos and Greetings to Send on Auspicious Day.

Akshaya Tritiya hosts for new ventures, marriages, expensive investments such as in gold and other property and any new beginnings. Only good things and important decisions to start something are achieved on the day. You can also celebrate the day by downloading Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Images and HD wallpapers online and send it to your friends to share your wishes on this significant day. The Akshaya Tritiya images can also be sent along with WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook, and Instagram posts to observe the festival from home.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu Bless You With Wealth and Prosperity on the Occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sanskrit Word Akshaya Means One That Never Diminishes. May This Day of Akshaya Tritiya You Good Luck and Success Which Never Diminishes. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Are Tour Family a Truly Blessed Akshaya Tritiya Filled With Joy and Prosperity. Happy Akshaya Tritiya

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Witness Tremendous Luck and Good Fortune. Happy Akshaya Tritiya. Happy Akshaya Tritiya

How to Download Akshay Tritiya 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has dedicated some super cool stickers for its users to mark the festivals. To celebrate Akshaya Tritiya 2020, you can find festival WhatsApp stickers at the Play Store app or click HERE to directly download. We hope the above Akshaya Tritiya 2020 images and wallpapers will be useful to you. Stay home, stay safe and enjoy the auspicious occasion.