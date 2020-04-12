Happy Baisakhi 2020 Messages and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Vaisakhi Wishes, Facebook Greetings and GIFs to Celebrate the Punjabi New Year

Happy Baisakhi 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Baisakhi 2020 will be celebrated on April 13. The harvest festival of the year is observed with great pomp and gusto across the country, especially in Punjab. Also spelt as Vaisakhi, the festival marks the first day of the month of Vaisakha. In Sikhism, Baisakhi also observes the formation of Khalsa Panth which was started by the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. The festival is widely celebrated as Punjabi New Year with enthusiasm, but this year it will not be observed as significantly as otherwise, it is. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, people are urged to celebrate the festivals at their homes. Hence, individuals will look up for Happy Baisakhi 2020 messages and wishes to send to their friends. To ease your stress, we have got you the best collection of Vaisakhi 2020 messages, Happy Baisakhi wishes, images and greetings that you can send through WhatsApp, Facebook, and other online messenger apps. In addition, we have also provided the latest Baisakhi 2020 WhatsApp stickers link and super cool GIFs to download and send Happy Punjabi New Year greetings.

The festival of Baisakhi involves significant celebrations. Gurdwaras are decorated, and they hold kirtans for the devotees. Sikhs visit and bathe in lakes or rivers before visiting local Gurdwaras, community fairs and Nagar kirtan processions are held, and people gather to socialize and share festive foods. But none of these will happen this year and individuals will observe Baisakhi 2020 at their homes. Hence, it is important to send Happy Baisakhi 2020 wishes and messages to your dear ones, who are not present at the moment with you to mark the festival. Sending Vaisakhi 2020 greetings, images, wishes and Happy Baisakhi messages are a perfect way to show you care and that you miss them. Baisakhi (Vaisakhi) Date in 2020: History, Significance, Traditions And Celebrations Associated With Punjabi New Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Baisakhi to All My Friends, Let Get Our Bodies and Soak in the Colour of Baisakhi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Vaisakhi, Let Us Pray It Will Be a Year of a New Peace, New Happiness, and an Abundance of New Friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Just as a New Bloom Spreads Fragrance and Freshness Around. May the New Year Add a New Beauty, Freshness Into Your Life. Happy Baisakhi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Baisakhi Celebration Is Waiting for My Friend. Come Home Soon. Happy Baisakhi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Great and Prosperous Baisakhi, May All Your Wishes Come True.

GIF Message Reads: Just as a New Bloom Spreads Fragrance And Freshness Around. May the New Year add a New Beauty, Freshness Into Your Life. Happy Baisakhi!

How to Download Baisakhi WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled a very cool collection of Baisakhi 2020 stickers. If you wish to download trending festival stickers for WhatsApp, you can visit the Play Store app or click HERE.

We hope that the above Baisakhi 2020 messages and wishes will be useful to you, while you spend the festival at home. Stay safe, everyone. Happy Baisakhi!