Baisakhi 2020 Wishes & HD Images: Vaisakhi WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook GIF Greetings, SMS, Messages and Quotes to Wish Happy Punjabi New Year

Baisakhi or Vaisakhi is a prominent Indian festival celebrated with great zeal by the Hindu and Sikh community of the country. Every year Baisakhi is celebrated on April 13, and this year, Baisakhi 2020 falls on Monday. It is the day of the commemoration of the Khalsa. Baisakhi also marks the Punjabi New Year, which makes the occasion even more special. People share their wishes and greetings online. And this time around with nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus fear, people depend on messaging app and social media more to remain connected with family and friends. That is why we bring you a collection of Baisakhi 2020 wishes, Happy Vaisakhi 2020 greetings, Happy Punjabi New Year 2020 messages, Baisakhi 2020 HD images, Vaisakhi WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Baisakhi images, SMS, quotes, wallpapers, Hike messages and so much more, all for free download.

As mentioned above, Baisakhi is the day of the commemoration of the Khalsa or the five Ks of Sikhism, which is of great religious significance. The five Ks respectively are Kirpan (sword), Kara (steel ring), Kesh(hair), Katchera (underwear) and Kangha (comb). They were established by the tenth guru of the Sikhs – Guru Gobind Singh. Hindu’s though celebrate this day as their new year based on the Vikram Samvat calendar. Since its timing coincides with the end of the harvest season in India, it is a festival that brings tremendous joy to the majority working class of our population, which are the farmers.

This year the festival of Baisakhi falls at a time when the entire country gripped in the COVID 19 pandemic celebrations will be put on hold. But spreading love on Baisakhi digitally with some delightful wishes is always possible. Here we take a look at a few of them. Baisakhi 2020 Recipe Videos: From Chhole Bhature to Punjabi Kadhi Chawal, 4 Authentic Dishes to Celebrate Vaisakhi or Sikh New Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Festival of Harvest With Love and Joy. Hope God Bless You With the Best, Happy Baisakhi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Shower You With Endless Blessing, Love and Happiness. This Festival Brings the Best Growth You. Happy Baisakhi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Baisakhi Is Here! Let’s Dance and Party. Happy Baisakhi to You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Waheguru Blesses You With Growth, Health and Peace on This Festival of Harvest. Celebrate Baisakhi With Our Love and Joy!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Accept My Warmest Wishes for You and Your Family This Baisakhi. Have a Wonderful Year Ahead!

The story of the inception of Baisakhi is an interesting one as it is believed Guru Gobind Singh once asked any Sikh to rise and give up his life. Of all the people present in the crowd, only five had the courage to stand up. They were rewarded for their bravery by the Guru with Amrit instead of killing them and became famous as the Khalsa. These saint soldiers were given a dress code and had to follow certain principles in life like no tobacco, no alcohol and no adultery. They are the purest form, and anyone aspiring to be a Khalsa has to follow these ethics.

Nagar Kirtan are a more common sight on Baisakhi and Gurudwaras across the country are lit up in various lights, making it a visual treat. Nagar Kirtans involve a Khalsa led procession with people singing religious hymns. Punjab remains the focal point of such celebrations, and in almost every city of the state, huge fairs are conducted that attract a lot of crowds. In Hindi heartland of the country, the Hindus take a dip in the Ganges on this special day. They consider it as an ideal day to begin important work.

How to Download Baisakhi WhatsApp Stickers Online?

After going through the historical importance and significance of Baisakhi and also getting your hands on the latest wishes and greetings, if you still wish to download trending festival stickers for WhatsApp, you can do so HERE.