Naraka Chaturdashi, also known as Kali Chaudas, Roop Chaudas, Choti Diwali, Naraka Nivaran Chaturdashi or Bhoot Chaturdashi is the second day of five days long Diwali festival. According to the Hindu literature, Narakasura was killed on this day by Krishna, Satyabhama and Kali. Choti Diwali 2021 Wishes & Naraka Chaturdashi Greetings: Wish Happy Choti Diwali to Family and Friends by Sending Beautiful GIFs, Messages, Quotes and SMS.

Chhoti Diwali is the fourteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the Shalivahan Shaka Hindu calendar month of Ashwin. This year it will fall on November 4th, Thursday. It is a day to abolish laziness and evil which create hell in our lives and shine a light on life. As we observe Kali Chaudas, we at LatestLY, have curated a collection of messages that you can send to wish one and all on this auspicious day. What Is Abhyang Snan Muhurat or Oil Bath Time, Significance of Chhoti Diwali and Puja Rituals.

Bhoot Chaturdashi is celebrated by early morning religious rituals and festivities follow on. The puja is performed with Oil, flowers and sandalwood. It is believed that on the eve of this dark night, the souls of the deceased come down to earth to visit their near and dear ones. Many people also believe that fourteen forefathers of a family visit their living families on this day, therefore fourteen diyas are places around the house to guide them towards the house and to chase away the evil ones. Bhoot Chaturdashi is basically observed by the people of West Bengal. Here are the messages that you can send to your friends and family to greet on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images and HD wallpapers.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Wishing You and Your Family a Great Naraka Chaturdashi Filled With Health, Wealth, and Prosperity. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ganesha Will Add to Your Prosperity, Maa Lakshmi Will Bring You Wealth, I Pray This Naraka Chaturdashi To Be the Reason for Your Good Health. Have a Bright Day and a Bright Future.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Like Lord Krishna Attained Victory Over Narkasur, on This Naraka Chaturdasi, May the Lord Bless You, and You Attain Victory Over All Evils. Happy Naraka Chaturdasi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: With Lamps, Colors of Happiness Let It Happen, but New Excitement Many Wishes of Happy Naraka Chaturdashi to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Festival of Lights Is Here Again, So Celebrate With Joy, Forget the Pain. May This Naraka Chaturdashi Bring You Luck, and You Keep Prospering Again and Again.

On Naraka Chaturdashi, people observe Abhyanga Snan which holds special significance in their lives. It is done with ubtan made with sesame oil and it protects one from poverty, unforeseen events, misfortune etc. In Karnataka, the festival of Diwali starts from this day. As we observe festivities for the five days, here are messages that you can send to wish and greet your family and relatives. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi 2021!

