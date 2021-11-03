After Govatsa Dwadashi and Dhanteras, it is time to celebrate Naraka Chaturdashi, also known as Choti Diwali (or Chhoti Diwali). These are important days falling during Diwali week. People worship Goddess Lakshmi by performing Lakshmi Pujan on the main day of Diwali, called Badi Diwali. This year, Choti and Badi Diwali falls on the same day, i.e., November 4 as per the Gregorian calendar. Let us celebrate Naraka Chaturdashi 2021 by exchanging sweet mithais and sweeter messages. Here’s a collection of Happy Choti Diwali 2021 greetings, Naraka Chaturdashi 2021 wishes, Choti Diwali images, HD wallpapers, SMS in Hindi and English, WhatsApp messages, GIFs, and so much more. Wishing you all a very Happy Choti Diwali 2021. Naraka Chaturdashi ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Happy Choti Diwali (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Festival, May Your Life Shine Like Silver, Shimmer Like Gold and Dazzle Like Solitaire. Very Warm Wishes of Choti Diwali to You.

Happy Choti Diwali (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Wish You With Loads of Happy Moments, Which Will Last You Through All the Years To Come. Happy Choti Diwali.

Happy Choti Diwali (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Sparkling Diyas Bring In All the Happiness and Goodness in Your Life, Happy Choti Diwali to You and Your Family.

Happy Choti Diwali (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Good Always Triumph Over the Evil. This Choti Diwali, Celebrate All the Goodness That Exists in This World. Happy Choti Diwali.

Happy Choti Diwali (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Choti Diwali, Fill Your Heart With Enthusiasm and Joy. May You Have a Sparking Naraka Chaturdashi!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)