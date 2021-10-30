Diwali is considered to be the most important festival for Hindus across the world. The five-day festivity, which begins with Dhanteras, will be celebrated from November 2 this year. The second day of the Diwali celebration is known as Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali. Choti Deepavali 2021 will be celebrated on November 3, a day before the actual grand celebration of Diwali. As we prepare to celebrate Choti Diwali 2021, here is everything you need to know about the celebration, Naraka Chaturdashi 2021 date, and more. Diwali 2021 Calendar With Dates in India: When Is Dhanteras, Lakshmi Pujan and Bhai Dooj This Year? Get Complete Deepavali Holiday Dates.

When is Naraka Chaturdashi 2021?

Naraka Chaturdashi, also known as Choti Diwali, is celebrated on the fourteenth day in the dark phase of Ashwin month. Naraka Chaturdashi 2021 will be celebrated on November 3 this year. The timing for the Narak Chaturdashi Tithi are as follows -

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 09:02 AM on Nov 03, 2021

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 06:03 AM on Nov 04, 2021

How is Choti Diwali Celebrated?

There are different ways of celebrating Choti Diwali in various parts of the country. However, the most important traditional aspect of this celebration is said to be performing the Abhyanga Snan. In addition to this, people also dress up in new clothes, burst firecrackers and enjoy some fun Diwali snacks with family and friends.

Abhyang Snan on Narak Chaturdashi

Performing Abhyanga Snan on Narak Chaturdashi is said to be extremely auspicious. Devotees believe that having a bath after doing ubtan with Til oil can protect them from going to Narak or Hell.

Abhyang Snan Muhurat - 05:51 AM to 06:03 AM on November 4.

This celebration is also known as Kali Chaudas or Roop Chaudas in some parts of the country. The essence of the Choti Diwali celebration is to cleanse oneself of all the evil of the past year. People also repent for all they have done wrong and pray to the Lord to avoid the gates of Narak or hell. We hope that this Narak Chaturdashi fills your life with all the light and happiness.

