Happy Easter 2020 Wishes, Positive Quotes & GIFs: Send These Greetings & WhatsApp Messages to Your Loved Ones to Let Them Know You're Thinking of Them!

Happy Easter Day, everyone! Here comes the festival that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Easter is one of the most important festivals, especially amongst the Christian community. This comes after Jesus was executed on a cross on Good Friday and was first celebrated about 2,000 years ago. Today in the year 2020, people celebrate the festival amid a pandemic while practising social distancing from each other for good. While Easter celebration may look a little different today, the spirits in our hearts is still the same. Easter is usually celebrated on the first Sunday after the full moon, after the spring equinox and the resurrection coincides with the Jewish Passover, which was celebrated on the first full moon following the spring equinox. Easter 2020 Bible Verses To Celebrate Resurrection Day: Messages And Thoughts to Send on Easter Sunday.

On this day people wish each other a happy Easter and also love to feast. Usually, people hold community brunches and parties to celebrate the day and on this day Easter eggs are said to represent Jesus' emergence from the tomb and resurrection. Easter cake along with other foods are also eaten on this day. However, instead of the neighbourhood easter egg hunting, send across these wishes and quotes to each other. Happy Easter 2020 Greetings & Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Wishes, Facebook GIFs, SMS and Messages to Celebrate Resurrection Sunday.

Let's celebrate the day by wishing you and all your loved ones a very Happy Easter. On this say some people also greet each other by saying quotes like, "May the risen Christ bring you and your family abundant happiness. Have a blessed Easter." But if you are looking for beautiful posts to send to your loved ones here are some, Easter quotes, GIF images, WhatsApp messages, SMSs and Facebook status and some cute Easter eggs. Check out:

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Wishing You Nothing but Smiles, Sunshine, and Lots of Sweet Treats This Easter Day."

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Celebrate Easter with complete joy, zeal, and sweet dreams. Our God has risen and ascended. Happy Easter"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Sing Hallelujah!!! Happy Easter!"

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Lord came to earth with a life to give, so each one of us may continue to live. Happy Easter.

Once again, a very happy Easter to each and every one of you. Let's all pray to the Lord for strength to get over this tough time. Also, please stay at home and help the coronavirus heroes to fight the pandemic.