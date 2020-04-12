Easter 2020 Bible Verses To Celebrate Resurrection Day: Messages And Thoughts to Send on Easter Sunday

Bible Verse (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Easter is celebrated across countries today. Although celebrations have been cancelled due to coronavirus lockdown, people are observing the day with the dear ones at home. Easter 2020 falls on April 12. The day celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead after he was crucified on the Calvary. Hence, the observance is a time of celebrations among Christians. They visit churches and attend special sermons on the day. People also visit their friends, family and relatives and extend Easter greetings.

According to the Bible, Jesus was beaten and was crucified on Calvary mountain in 33 AD. The day is observed as Good Friday which is a part of Holy Week. According to Christian beliefs, on the third day, Jesus rose from the dead which is celebrated as Easter. These Bible verses we have shared below are specifically about his resurrection. We have compiled verses by various apostles Peter, Luke and John who have explained in detail about the resurrection fo Jesus Christ.

"With Great Power the Apostles Continued to Testify to the Resurrection of the Lord Jesus. And God’s Grace Was So Powerfully at Work in Them All." - Acts 4:33

"Praise Be to the God and Father of Our Lord Jesus Christ! In His Great Mercy He Has Given Us New Birth Into a Living Hope Through the Resurrection of Jesus Christ From the Dead." - 1 Peter 1:3

"They Found the Stone Rolled Away From the Tomb, but When They Entered, They Did Not Find the Body of the Lord Jesus." - Luke 24:2–3

"You Killed the Author of Life, but God Raised Him From the Dead." - Acts 3:15

Jesus Said to Her, “I Am the Resurrection and the Life. The One Who Believes in Me Will Live, Even Though They Die; and Whoever Lives by Believing in Me Will Never Die. Do You Believe This?” -John 11:25–26

Easter comes with the hope of renewing things. It ushers in new things leaving behind the hold. On this day, Christians remember the mighty works of Jesus Christ and glorify his name. We wish everyone celebrating a 'Happy Easter'.