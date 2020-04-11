Happy Easter 2020 Greetings & Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Wishes, Facebook GIFs, SMS and Messages to Celebrate Resurrection Sunday

Easter 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Easter 2020 almost has almost arrived and people are in celebratory mode. Although celebrations have been cut short due to coronavirus lockdown, people will be observing the day inside their homes. Easter 2020 falls on April 12. Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead after he was crucified on Mount Calvary. Easter is a time of celebrations among most denominations of the Christian community. Believers attend churches where special prayer sermons are held. They visit their friends and relatives and spend the day in merry. People wish each other on the occasion saying 'Happy Easter'. And as we celebrate Easter, we bring to you Easter greetings and images which you can send your friends and closed ones. The list also includes Easter WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and messages. Happy Easter 2020 Messages: WhatsApp Sticker Wishes, Easter Sunday Images, GIFs and Facebook Greetings to Send on Christian Observance.

Easter comes after Holy Week which is observed for one week. With the world going through a crisis situation, you can send these messages of hope and love to lift their spirits. Easter is generally celebrated with grandeur every year, but as this year people are at homes, the festivities have been cancelled. Don't let that weaken your spirits and believe in a positive change. Meanwhile, read these messages of Jesus' resurrection and send it to those in need. Easter 2020 Wishes for Employees: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images And SMS to Send to Your Office Folks.

Easter WhatsApp Message: Wishing You Nothing but Smiles, Sunshine, and Lots of Sweet Treats This Easter Day.

Easter Facebook Greetings: Hoping Your Easter Is Full of the Sweetest Things in Life!

Easter WhatsApp Message: Wishing You Sunshine and a Basket Full of Chocolate on This Beautiful Day. Good Morning and Happy Easter!

Easter Facebook Greetings: May You and Your Family Have a Joyous and Blessed Easter. Happy Easter 2020

Easter WhatsApp Message: Celebrate This Day With Peace, Love and Bliss. Have a Blessed and Holy Easter! Happy Easter 2020

Easter WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium for various things. Being popularly used, they have also rolled out WhatsApp Stickers for various events. You can download Easter WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it your near and dear ones. We wish you all a very Happy Easter!