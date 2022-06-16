Happy Father’s Day 2022! Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year. This special day in 2022 is celebrated on June 19. Father's Day is celebrated every year to express love to our father figures. This day is dedicated to showing respect for fathers, their love and their sacrifice. On Father's Day, people spend quality time with their fathers. Gifts and surprises are planned to make their father feel special, but it is unique to make a father feel special through loving messages. On this occasion, you can say Happy Father's Day to your father by sending beautiful Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Quotes, Facebook Messages and GIF greetings. But if you are not aware of Father's Day, its importance and how to wish it, we have you covered.

Fathers are the members of the family whose contribution to the upbringing of the child is often overlooked. A father plays a very influential role in life. A father is a provider, a teacher, and a role model. Just as Mother's Day is celebrated in honour of mothers around the world, Father's Day is celebrated to express love and respect towards the father. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the world. It is said that in the year 1966, US President Lyndon Johnson decided to celebrate Father's Day on the third Sunday of June every year. At the same time, President Richard Nixon is said to have declared a regular holiday on Father's Day for the first time in the year 1972.

Fathers take care of all the needs of their children even if they may be away from them most of their lives. Often fathers are also not able to have a good time with their children. You must try everything to make your father feel special on Father's Day. On this day, if you are looking for those special quotes, wishes and messages to wish your father on 'Father's Day' in a wonderful way. We have for you the best Father’s Day wishes & Father’s Day Messages below.

Father's Day Wishes and Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for Bringing Love, Acceptance, and Joy Into My Life All These Years. Happy Father’s Day, Dad!

Father's Day Wishes and Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To the Best Man I Know: Happy Father’s Day! Enjoy Every Moment of This Special Day.

Father's Day Wishes and Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: All of the Lessons You’ve Taught Me Over the Years Have Added Up to the Wonderful Life I’m Living Today. Happy Father’s Day.

Father's Day Wishes and Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I’m Grateful for You, Dad, and I’m Not Sure I’ll Ever Be Able To Pay You Back for All That You’ve Done for Me. Happy Father’s Day!

Father's Day Wishes and Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: One Day Just Isn’t Enough To Tell You How Much You Mean to Me. Happy Father’s Day.

Father's Day Wishes and Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for Giving Me So Many of My Favourite Memories. Happy Father’s Day.

Father's Day Wishes and Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wouldn’t Be Who I Am Today Without You. Happy Father’s Day.

Father's Day Wishes and Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thanks for Always Having My Back, Dad. I Love You. Happy Father’s Day.

Father’s Day 2022 Wishes: HD Wallpapers, Messages, Greetings & Quotes To Share With Your Beloved Dad

Father's Day is celebrated all over the world as an occasion to thank, honour and pay homage to the father. But what you can actually give your father is your time! Take some time out for the most important person in your life- your father.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2022 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).