Father's Day is an opportunity for everyone to celebrate paternal bonds and the influence of fathers in society. Father's Day 2022 will be observed on June 19 this year. Father's Day is celebrated every third Sunday of June. It was started in the United States in the 20th century to complement Mother's Day. Fathers are equally responsible as mothers for the growth of a child. Therefore, fathers deserve a day for themselves just like mothers.

This day was founded in 1910 by Sonora Smart Dodd who was born in Arkansas. The first celebration of Father's Day took place in Spokane, Washington on June 19, 1910. Her father was a single parent who raised six children; therefore, she suggested her father's birthday which was on June 5 to be celebrated as Father's Day. But the Spokane ministerial alliance did not have time to prepare their sermons and therefore the day was suggested to be on the third Sunday of June.

On this day, children make their dads feel special by making them a card or planning the day for them in a special way. It is a great opportunity for all to spend quality time with their father and make him feel loved and cared for.

