Gowri Habba 2025 is on Tuesday, August 26. It is a prominent festival in Karnataka and parts of South India, dedicated to Goddess Gauri (Parvati), the embodiment of strength, purity, and motherhood. Celebrated a day before Ganesh Chaturthi, this festival honours Gowri’s arrival to her parental home and her blessing of prosperity and marital happiness. As per legend, Goddess Gowri visits Earth on this day and is welcomed with love and devotion, only to be joined the next day by her son Ganesha. The occasion is filled with vibrant rituals, cultural traditions, and community bonding, particularly among women. Gowri Habba, also known as Gowri Ganesha is a significant festival. To celebrate Gowri Habba 2025 on August 26, share these Happy Gowri Habba 2025 wishes, messages, Gowri Ganesha greetings, Goddess Gauri images and HD wallpapers with your friends and family.

The day of Gowri Habba starts early, with women taking an auspicious bath and adorning themselves in new clothes and jewellery. They prepare the idol of Goddess Gowri, either in clay or as a turmeric paste figure, and place it on a decorated altar. Special pujas are performed with flowers, fruits, and naivedya (offerings), and the story of Gowri’s devotion and blessings is recited. Married women offer ‘mangaladravya’ (sacred items) to other women, symbolizing goodwill and shared prosperity. Young girls also take part, learning the rituals and traditions that have been passed down through generations. As you observe Gowri Habba 2025, share these Happy Gowri Habba 2025 wishes, messages, Gowri Ganesha greetings, Goddess Gauri images and HD wallpapers.

Gowri Habba Wishes

Happy Gowri Habba Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Gowri Habba Greetings

Happy Gowri Habba Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Gowri Ganesha Messages

Gowri Habba Images With Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Gowri Habba Images

Gowri Habba Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Gowri Habba Wallpapers

Happy Gowri Habba Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Gowri Habba is more than just a religious celebration, it is a deep expression of gratitude, familial love, and the strength of womanhood. The festival reinforces the bond between mothers and daughters, and the rituals often take place in the maternal home of married women, emphasising the warmth of that relationship. With the arrival of Ganesha the next day, it becomes a time of double celebration. In today’s context, Gowri Habba also inspires women to reconnect with their spiritual roots, celebrate their strength, and preserve cultural continuity in a joyful, meaningful manner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2025 09:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).