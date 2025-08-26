Gowri Habba, also known as Gowri Ganesha is a Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Gowri, an incarnation of Goddess Parvati and is celebrated with great devotion. The day is observed a day before Ganesh Chaturthi and is celebrated mainly in several states across South India like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. The festival celebrates the power and grace of Goddess Gowri, who is worshipped for prosperity, marital bliss, and the well-being of the family. Gowri Habba 2025 falls on Tuesday, August 26. As we celebrate Gowri Habba 2025, we bring you Happy Gowri Habba 2025 wishes, Gowri Habba 2025 messages, Gowri Habba HD wallpapers, Gowri Habba pics, Gowri Habba Instagram captions which you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives. Gowri Habba 2025 Date and Puja Muhurat: Know Important Timings, Rituals and Significance of the Festival Celebrated a Day Before Ganesh Chaturthi.

Goddess Gauri, the mother of Ganesha and wife of Lord Shiva, is worshipped throughout India for her ability to bestow upon her devotees courage and power. On the day of Gowri Habba, married women worship Goddess Gowri, a fair-complexioned incarnation of Goddess Parvati with great devotion and rituals. The devotees perform special puja rituals, decorate the idol or image of Goddess Gowri with flowers and prepare traditional dishes like obattu, kosambari, and payasa. Gowri Habba 2025 Rangoli Designs: Gowri Ganesha Decoration Ideas With Easy Rangoli Patterns and Colourful Motifs To Worship Goddess Gauri Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Gowri Habba Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Blessed Gowri Habba Filled With Joy, Harmony and Divine Blessings From Goddess Gowri.

Gowri Habba Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of Gowri Habba, May Goddess Gowri Bless Your Home With Happiness, Peace and Prosperity.

Gowri Habba Images With Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Gowri Habba! May Your Prayers Be Answered and Your Life Be Filled With Abundance and Positivity.

Gowri Habba Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Joyous Gowri Habba Filled With Devotion, Love and Togetherness.

Happy Gowri Habba Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Gowri Shower Her Divine Blessings Upon You and Bring Health, Wealth and Happiness Into Your Life. Happy Gowri Habba.

Happy Gowri Habba Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Gowri Habba, May Your Home Be Filled With the Fragrance of Devotion, the Sweetness of Happiness and the Brightness of Prosperity.

As per religious beliefs, Goddess Gowri visits her parents’ home, and the next day, on Ganesh Chaturthi, her son Lord Ganeshacomes takes her back. It is known as Hartalika in the North Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

