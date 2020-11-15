The Gujarati New Year 2020 is on November 16. Also known as Bestu Varas, Saal Mubarak or Sal Mubarak, Varsha Partipada, Padwai, Gujarati Nav Varsh is a significant celebration. It is time to wish Naya Sal Mubarak to family and friends. People observe the day with immense joy, happiness and enthusiasm, as it marks the beginning of the New Year. Bestu Varas is celebrated on the next day after Diwali. Individuals share Happy Gujarati New Year wishes and Saal Mubarak messages with each other. To celebrate the auspicious occasion, in this article, we bring you Happy Gujarati New Year 2020 wishes and messages. These Bestu Varas WhatsApp stickers, Facebook HD images, New Year greetings and SMS templates are perfect for ringing in the New Year.

While Hindu New Year, for many other states and communities starts in Chaitra month, Gujarati New Year starts in Kartik month (October/ November) and Tamil New Year, called Puthandu falls in the month of April. Gujarati New Year is celebrated by the closure of the old chopda and the opening of new chopda—the traditional account books of Gujaratis. Because of the pandemic, the celebration will be limited, but people can still celebrate it together by sharing Happy New Year 2020 greetings, HD images and messages. To make the festival special, download these Happy Gujarati New Year 2020 wishes, messages, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings and more.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray to God to Give You a Sparkling, Glittering and Happy Year Ahead…. I Pray for Your Good Health and Happy Life…. Wishing You the Best of the Times…. Happy Gujarati New Year. Sal Mubarak to Family and Friends!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Year Full of Adventure, Enjoyment, Merriment and Lots of Smiles That Together Make It the Most Memorable Time of Your Life….. Best Wishes on New Year. Saal Mubarak to Everyone!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy New Year, Bursting Exciting Opportunities. Wishing You Health, Wealth, and Happiness in the New Year Ahead. Happy Gujarati New Year 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Have a Great Festive Celebration of Diwali and Start Your New Year on a Positive Not. Happy Gujarati New Year 2020!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download Bestu Varas 2020 Stickers online from Play Store. WhatsApp Stickers have proven to be a fantastic option when it comes to exchanging online wishes and blessings. HERE is the download link. We wish you all, a very Happy and Prosperous New Year!

