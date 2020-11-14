One of the biggest Indian festivals, Diwali is here, and the auspicious occasion is filled with joy and happiness. We are in the middle of a pandemic, and this year’s Deepavali celebration stands more significant than the previous times. Individuals light the diyas (earthen lamps) for hope, praying for everyone who are infected and those who their near ones because of the virus to stay safe and strong. With the ongoing festival of Diwali, comes Gujarati New Year, Bestu Varas, which is on November 16, 2020. Since, we are in the festive mood right now, we bring you Lakshmi Pujan 2020 wishes for Diwali and Gujarati New Year HD images, to brighten up your festivity. Check out our latest collection of Happy Diwali 2020 messages, Lakshmi Pujan greetings, GIFs, Gujarat New Year 2020 wishes, Bestu Varas Images and more that are perfect for sending along with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp stickers.

Diwali in Gujarat begins in the second lunar fortnight of the Hindu month Ashvin, which is also known as the month of Aslo, as per the Gujarati calendar. Lakshmi Puja, falls on the third day of Deepavali festival and is considered extremely significant. But people in Gujrat observe Dhanteras as the main day of Diwali festival. Annakut or Bestu Varsh, falling on the next day of Diwali is celebrated as ‘Nutan Varsh,’ literally meaning, ‘dawn of the New Year.’

As we celebrate the festival, in this article, we bring you Happy New Year messages, Diwali wishes, Shubh Deepavali images, Bestu Varas Facebook greetings, WhatsApp stickers and more to celebrate the festival.

Lakshmi Pujan 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of Laxmi Pujan, I Wish You Are Blessed With Prosperity and Success by Maa Lakshmi. Happy Diwali and Lakshmi Puja 2020.

Lakshmi Pujan 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Lakhsmi Bring Joy to You and Your Loved Ones. Happy Diwali and Lakshmi Puja!

Gujarati New Year HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray to God to Give You a Sparkling, Glittering and Happy Year Ahead…. I Pray for Your Good Health and Happy Life. Wishing You the Best of the Times. Happy Gujarati New Year.

Gujarati New Year Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Year Full of Adventure, Enjoyment, Merriment and Lots of Smiles That Together Make It the Most Memorable Time of Your Life….. Best Wishes on New Year.

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download Happy Diwali 2020 Stickers online from Play Store. WhatsApp Stickers have proven to be a fantastic option when it comes to exchanging online wishes and blessings. HERE is the download link. Sending love and light this Diwali and every single day! Hope you’re having a bright and wonderful celebration. Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year!

