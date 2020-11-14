Diwali is the biggest Indian festival and it is celebrated with gaiety and zeal in the Western state of Gujarat following the customs and traditions of the region. The festival of Diwali signifies the start of the traditional New Year Day (Nav Varsh or Nutan Varsh) following Vikram Samvat or Vikrami calendar. Diwali calls for double celebration for the people of Gujarat who not only celebrate the five-day festivities of Deepavali but also ring in Gujarati New Year. This year, Diwali 2020 will fall on November 14 and Gujarat New Year Vikram Samvat 2077 will be celebrated on November 16. Keeping up with the festive spirit, here’s a collection of Diwali 2020 wishes in Gujarati, Happy Diwali 2020 messages in Gujarati language, Bestu Varas HD images, Shubh Diwali images, Nutan Varshabhinandan greetings, Nutan Varsh 2020 images, Gujarati New Year wishes and messages.

Before we proceed to checking out the section full of Diwali wishes and greetings in Gujarati text and font, let us know a bit about Diwali celebrations in Gujarat in brief. Diwali in Gujarat begins in the second lunar fortnight of the Hindu month Ashvin that is also known as the month of Aslo as per the Gujarati calendar. While Lakshmi Puja, which falls on the third day of Deepavali festival, is considered most significant in most parts of the country, people in Gujarat observe Dhanteras as the main day of Diwali festivals. Gujarat touted to be the hub of trade and business, celebrate Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi on a lavish scale. Women in several households, apply kajal that is made from the flames of the diyas and it is done to attract fortune and prosperity. Diwali 2020 Wishes in English and Hindi: Lakshmi Pujan WhatsApp Stickers, Shubh Deepavali HD Images, SMS Greetings, GIF Messages and Quotes to Celebrate Badi Diwali.

The first day of Diwali in Gujarat is observed as Agiyaras, second day is celebrated as Vagh Baras or Vaak Baras, Dhanteras falls on the third day, Kaali Chaudash or Narak Chaturdashi is celebrated on fourth day while Lakshmi Puja takes place on fifth day. Annakut, falling the next day of Diwali is celebrated as 'Nutan Varsh' literally meaning 'dawn of the New Year'. The Hindu New Year's day, of the Vikram era is Kartik sud 1 is also called Bestu Varsh. Let us look at some of the best Happy Diwali 2020 greetings in Gujarat, Diwali Ni Hardik Shubechao Ne Nutan Varshabhinandan, Nutan Varshabhinandan quotes, Nutan Varshabhinandan Gujarati greetings, Diwali wishes in Gujarati, Happy Diwali images in Gujarati, and more.

Message Reads: Chham Chham Pagle Laxmi Aave, Dwar Khula Rakhjo, Diwali Na Divas 6, Cholera Par Khusi Na Dip Pragtavjo. દિવાળી એન નૂતન વર્ષ ની હાર્દિક શુભકામના

Message Reads: Diwali Nam Chhe, Khushiyo Nu, Prakash Nu, Laxmi Nu, Aa Diwali Par Tamari Zindgi Khushi, Prakash Ane Laxmi Thi Bharpur Rahe Tevi Shubhkamna – દિવાળી મુબારક તમને

Message Reads: To All My Gujarati Colleagues, Aavi Aavi DIWALI Aavi Sathe Ghani Khusi Lavi, Dhoom Machao, Moj Manao, Badhay Ne Diwali ni Subhkamna!

Message Reads: Asho Maro Utsavni Toli, Lejo Haiyane Harkhe Hichodi, Diva Laine Aavi Diwali, Purjo Choke Rudi Rangoli – Wishing You Happy Laxmi Ganesh Diwali – Saal Mubarak

Message Reads: Diwali ni Hardik Shubechao Ne Nutan Varshabhinandan

How to Download Diwali 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Diwali 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. HERE is the download link. Let's make this Diwali joyous and bright, Let's celebrate in true sense this festival of light. Diwali ni hardik shubechao ne nutan varshabhinandan. Diwali na divas par tamne ane tamara sahu pariwar jan ne diwali ni subhecha pathvu chu. Happy Deepawali 2020!

