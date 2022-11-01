Haryana Day is celebrated every year on November 1, the day that the state of Haryana was officially recognised by the Government of India. It marks the day that the State of Haryana was formed in 1966. A public holiday in the state, Haryana Day is also marked with various events in government offices and other bureaucratic places. As we prepare to celebrate Haryana Day 2022, people from the state are sure to share Happy Haryana Day 2022 greetings, wishes and WhatsApp messages with their friends and family as images and HD wallpapers to celebrate Haryana Formation Day 2022. Haryana Foundation Day 2022 Date: Know All About the History, Importance and Significance of Haryana Day When It Became an Independent State of India.

Haryana was initially a part of Punjab, in post-independent India. However, over time, the Haryanvi-speaking population in the state demanded a separate state. Finally, on November 1, 1966, the state of Haryana was born. Ever since, November 1 gives the people of Haryana an opportunity to celebrate the state for its heritage, and history and capture the essence of the state. Haryana Day also marks the Pakwan Pratiyogita, the food festival that is held at that time, at the tourist complexes. In addition to this, various initiatives and events are also organized across the state. Here are Happy Haryana Day 2022 greetings, wishes and WhatsApp messages that you can share as images and HD wallpapers with your loved ones. Haryana Day 2022 Wishes, Greetings and Messages: Share Haryana Foundation Day Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS on Indian State Formation Day.

The main motivation behind the celebration of Haryana Day is to spread the feeling of love and affection amongst the community and stir their pride for the state they hail from. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Haryana Day 2022!

