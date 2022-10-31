Haryana Day is observed every year on November 1. It is a day to commemorate when the state of Haryana was carved out from Punjab in 1966. The Indian government set up the Shah Commission in 1966 to review the existing state of Punjab and determine the boundaries of the new state of Haryana by taking into consideration the language spoken by local people. The name Haryana means land of God. In Sanskrit, Hari means God and Ayana is home. As you celebrate Haryana Day 2022, here are wishes, greetings and messages that you can download and share with everyone you know to wish them on Haryana Foundation Day with images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Haryana Foundation Day 2022 Date: Know All About the History, Importance and Significance of Haryana Day When It Became an Independent State of India.

As per the area, Haryana is the 21st largest state out of 29 and has the third highest per capita income in India. It is also one of the most economically developed regions in south Asia. Haryana Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the state. Here are Haryana Day 2022 wishes, greetings and messages that you can download and share with your friends and family on Haryana Foundation Day with images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2022 Date: Everything To Know About the History and Significance of Chhattisgarh Foundation Day.

On Haryana Day, cycle rallies are held which run from Chandigarh to Panchkula. A food festival known as the Pakwan Pratiyogita is another famous event of the day. People participate actively in the activities and there is cheer and joy all over the streets of the state. Wishing everyone a Happy Haryana Day 2022!

