Haryana is a northern state of India carved out of Punjab in 1966 due to linguistic differences. Haryana Foundation Day 2022 falls on November 1, Tuesday, which will be marked as a regional public holiday in the state. Every year, Haryana celebrates its formation and the immense cultural diversity that it cultivates. The renowned Indian state is known as one of the country's leading tourist destinations due to its balance of modernisation and preservation of cultural heritage. Ahead of Haryana Day, learn more about its history and significance below. Get details about Haryana Foundation Day 2022 date and importance.

Haryana Day 2022 Date

Haryana Day is celebrated on November 1 every year to commemorate the day when it was separated from East Punjab in 1966. Haryana means 'the land of God', Hari means God, and Ayana means home. Today, Haryana is the 21st largest state out of 29 states in India. It is also known as one of South Asia's most economically developed regions. Thus, Haryana Foundation Day brings the perfect opportunity for citizens to honour the state and celebrate its richness and development. Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2022 Date: Everything To Know About the History and Significance of Chhattisgarh Foundation Day.

History and Significance of Haryana Foundation Day

Haryana as a state came into existence after the passing of the Punjab Reorganisation Act on November 1, 1966. In April of the same year, the Government of India set up the Shah Commission under Justice JC Shah to divide the existing state of Punjab and decide upon the boundaries of the new state of Haryana according to the languages spoken by the people. On May 31, the Committee gave the report to include the then-districts of Hisar, Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Rohtak and Kamal in the new state of Haryana. Meanwhile, the significant change from the Committee's report was that instead of splitting Chandigarh, the state capital of Punjab, the city was made into a union territory that serves to be the capital of both Haryana and Punjab. Thus, people celebrate Haryana's birth on November 1 every year by indulging in public celebrations and celebrating the culture and traditions that define them today. Happy Haryana Day!

