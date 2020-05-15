Happy International Day of Families 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Quotes and Wishes to Send to Family Members

International Day of Families (File Image)

Every year May 15 is observed as the International Day of Families. In 1993, in a resolution UN (United Nations) General Assembly decided to observe May 15 of every year as The International Day of Families. Since then, people around the world celebrate the special day. International Day of Families is also termed as Family Day in some places. The International Day of Families promotes awareness of various issues related to families and our society. As the world is witnessing coronavirus pandemic, people have been forced to stay indoors due to lockdown and thereby, they have been able to spend some quality time with their families. So, on International Day of Families 2020 people will cherish the presence of their loved ones. International Day Of Families 2020: Fuller House, Yeh Meri Family, The Good Place - 6 Shows You Can Binge-watch With Your Fam Jam on Netflix.

Apart from spending time with your family, people can also send Happy Family Day 2020 wishes to extended family members on their WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. Besides it, to celebrate the International Day of Families, you can also post Happy Family Day greetings on these social media platforms. The International Day of Families is a great time to reflect on what your family means to you and what you need to do for them. Meanwhile, scroll down for International Day of Families 2020 or Happy Family Day 2020 wishes and messages for WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media channels. International Day of Families 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes, GIF Greetings, SMS and Facebook Messages to Honour Your Family.

Since 1996, the UN has come up with a specific theme for every International Day of Families. For the year 2020, ‘Families in Development: Copenhagen & Beijing + 25’ is the theme for International Day of Families. 2020 marks the 25th anniversary of Copenhagen Declaration and Beijing Platform for Action. Wishing all of you a Happy Family Day as we stay with our loved ones in this coronavirus crisis situation.