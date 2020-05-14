International Day of Families 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes, GIF Greetings, SMS and Facebook Messages to Honour Your Family

International Day of Families 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

International Day of Families is annually observed on May 15, 2020. In 1993, this day was proclaimed by the United Nation General Assembly with a resolution that May 15 of every year should be observed as the International Day of Families. The occasion reflects on the opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase the knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting them. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Happy International Day of Families 2020 wishes, messages, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings, GIF messages and SMS to honour your family members.

The theme decided by the United Nation for International Day of Families is, 'Families in Development: Copenhagen & Beijing + 25 '. International Day of Families 2020 celebration also focuses on the 25th anniversary of the Copenhagen Declaration and Beijing Platform for Action which occurs come at the time of one of the most challenging global health and social crises. The world is hit by coronavirus pandemic, there is the need of an hour to invest in social policies protecting that helps ease the struggle which families around the globe are facing. Also, on the occasion of International Day of Families 2020, discussion related to the transformation of economic function will be taken into consideration to foster greater equality for all during COVID-19 crisis. You can play an important role on this day by sending out motivational messages, wishes, greetings of Happy International Day of Families 2020. Free download option of International Day of Families wishes, HD images, WhatsApp stickers and GIF greeting is available below.

International Day of Families 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Day, I Want to Wish You a Lot of Patience, Because Every Family Needs It. Be Kind to Each Other and Remember That Blood Is Thicker Than Water. You Will Always Have Each Other, No Matter What. Happy International Day of Families!

International Day of Families 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: There Is No Such Thing as a Perfect Family. Everyone Has Problems, Misunderstanding Is a Very Common Thing. But You Will Always Have Each Other, So Always Try to Be Nice and Kind to Your Family Members. Happy International Day of Families!

International Day of Families 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy International Family Day to You and Your Loved Ones! I Hope You Are Doing Great. Wishing You a Lot of Love and Happiness. Hold On to Each Other, Because You Will Always Have Your Family, Even When the World Is Falling Apart.

International Day of Families 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Can’t Even Explain the Love I Have for My Family. This Is the Bond That No One Can Break. I’m So Grateful for Every Minute Spent With You. Happy International Day of Families!

International Day of Families 2020 GIF

International Day of Families 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

Find innovative ways to celebrate International Day of Families by downloading some amazing WhatsApp stickers from here. We wish you all a very Happy International Day of Families 2020, may you have a wonderful time with your family.