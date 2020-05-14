International Day Of Families 2020: Fuller House, Yeh Meri Family, The Good Place - 6 Shows You Can Binge-watch With Your Fam Jam on Netflix

Shows To Watch With Family (Photo Credits: File Image)

May 15, marks the observed as International Day of the Families. The day was first celebrated in the year 1994 by the United Nations. It is just a day of observance and not a public holiday. The day aims at raising awareness about issues related to families and the social, economic and demographic impact on families, globally. During the lockdown, we are spending more time with the families than we have in the longest time. Some are getting close. Some are getting close to pull out each others' hair. International Day of Families 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes, GIF Greetings, SMS and Facebook Messages to Honour Your Family.

Well, whatever the case may be, we have some awesome series suggestions for you. On this International Day of the Families, you can binge-watch these series on Netflix to have a hearty laugh with the people love the most (known as people you can't ignore in some households).

Yeh Meri Family

This really cute Indian show is set in the '90s and will certainly evoke the strongest of nostalgia in you. It stars Mona Singh, so that's cool. The show can be watched with your entire family and everyone will be left emotional by the end of the only season. We definitely would want more seasons of the show.

Never Have I Ever

The American show about Desi culture will make you laugh. The show created by Mindy Kaling talks a lot about teenage sex. And sex is a taboo in Indian culture. Although, the hits home, it might not be suitable to watch with all family members. But if your family's cool, this show might be the thing.

The Good Place

The show talks about life after death, which could just be a very interesting topic for a family. The show is light-hearted, and very funny. The kind of clean comedy you can enjoy with the fam.

That '70s Show

This sitcom featuring Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis as teenagers is a winner. The light-hearted show will also give you butterflies in the stomach.

A Series of Unfortunate Events

You need to have a stomach to watch this series starring Neil Patrick Harris. The show is quite twisted. Just because it has three kids as leads doesn't mean it is all cute and adorable. Things get scary sometimes.

Fuller House

The sequel of the show, Full House, strikes the right chords just like the predecessor. It is all about loving your family. But without the Bole Choodhiyaan.

if you take our suggestion and watch a series from the list, do let us know. And, if you have a suggestion from us, let us know that as well.