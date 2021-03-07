International Women's Day aka Antarrashtriya Mahila Diwas (अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस) is celebrated every year on March 8. On this day, efforts are made to praise and honour women all over the world for their dedication and strength. On this day, women celebrated in college, schools, offices and various other institutions along. They are given gifts, cards or flowers. Many special arrangements are also made for women on this day. Apart from this, in today's social media era, everyone sends messages, messages, photos of Women's Day to their loved ones. So let us tell you some good wishes message, which you can send to your loved ones. Women's Day is celebrated in different ways in every part of the world. To celebrate the day, we have for you Happy Women’s Day wishes and messages, International Women’s Day WhatsApp Stickers and Women’s Day 2021 greetings to send across everyone or shared on Twitter, WhatsApp, Signal, Facebook or Telegram.

BUT do you know why International Women's Day is celebrated? For more than a century, people all over the world have been celebrating March 8 as a special day for women. International Women's Day actually stems from a workers' movement, which was later recognized by the United Nations as an annual event. The celebration of International Women's Day began 112 years ago, in 1908, when about 15,000 women took to the streets in New York City, USA. sharing Happy International Women’s Day 2021 wishes and messages, Women’s Day Special WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to our friends and family. We also bring to you International Women's Day 2021 Instagram Stories, Hike Stickers, GIF Images, SMS and messages which you can send to the women you know.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Think Like a Queen. A Queen Is Not Afraid to Fail. Failure Is Another Stepping Stone to Greatness. Happy Women’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Equal Rights Are Not Special Rights. Happy International Women’s Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Only a Woman Can Almost Die and Give Birth at the Same Time. Be Proud to Be a Woman. Happy Women’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Day Belongs to You. May You Prosper and Stood Affirm in the Course of Life. Happy International Women’s Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: For All the Times You’ve Brought a Smile and Made My Days Seem Brighter. Happy Women’s Day!

Download Women's Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers for Free

WhatsApp Stickers continue to be a big hit among users when exchanging greetings on the hit messaging platform. For International Women's Day 2021 Play Store has several Women's Day stickers pack that is perfect to wish Happy Women’s Day to your favourite girl, be it your mother, sister, daughter, wife, girlfriend, colleague, or BFF. You can download interesting Women's Day stickers for free here.

In many countries, International Women's Day is a national holiday. This includes Russia, where around March 8, the sale of flowers increases more than two times for three to four days. Many women in China are given half-day leave on March 8, which is advised by the State Council of China. However, many companies often do not give this half-day government holiday to their women employees.

